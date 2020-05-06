Currituck Board of Commissioners Chairman Bob White said Monday a coordinated plan with Dare County to allow visitors back on the Outer Banks may happen on Memorial Day weekend.
Currituck and Dare County officials held discussions last month about a coordinated date to allow re-entry of non-resident property owners on the same date in May.
But on April 20, Currituck decided to allow its non-resident property owners access to the county’s portion of the Outer Banks on April 23. The county also set May 15 as the date for allowing visitors back in.
Because the counties had discussed a coordinated date for re-entry, both Dare officials and state Rep. Bobby Hanig, R-Currituck, said Currituck’s decision caught them by surprise.
Coordination is important because the only road access to the Currituck Outer Banks is over the Wright Memorial Bridge which links the Currituck mainland to Dare County.
A day after Currituck’s decision, Dare officials announced they would allow non-resident property owners access to their homes beginning May 4. However, they set no date for allowing visitors back in.
Although it kept its earlier reopening for non-resident property owners, Currituck later reversed course on an Outer Banks entry plan for visitors, saying the May 15 date was off the table.
Explaining Currituck’s earlier entry for non-resident property owners, White said Monday the decision was made in Currituck’s “best interest.”
“So yes, Dare County was caught off guard by that decision. But this board is not beholden to Dare County,” he said. “We do what is best for us as they do what is best for them.”
White noted that Dare officials “do not consult with us” when making decisions to close the Wright Memorial Bridge.
“So, somehow it is not OK for us to not consult with them but they can do the opposite to us,” he said.
White also told the board Monday that Currituck has had “multiple” conversations with Dare officials to discuss a coordinated date for allowing visitors back into the two counties, and that it possibly could be either May 22 or May 23.
Phase one of Gov. Roy Cooper’s plan to begin reopening the state’s economy is set to begin Friday at 5 p.m. Phase two of the governor’s reopening plan, which isn’t expected to take effect until several weeks after the first phase — if it happens that soon — could let restaurants reopen in some capacity on Memorial Day, which is May 25.
“It (visitor access) deals with a large volume of people and a coordinated effort needs to be brought forward,” White said. “That (allowing visitors) has not been decided just yet. We are looking for guidance from the governor at this point and what he is going to do.”
Dare County commissioners met Tuesday morning but county public information officer Dorothy Hester said they made no decision regarding an entry date for visitors. Entry decisions in Dare are coordinated through the Dare County Control Group, which includes the chairman of the county’s board of commissioners, the mayors of the six towns in the county, the county sheriff and National Park Service superintendent.
“Some commissioners did express the need to move forward with opening to visitors as soon as possible,” Hester said. “I expect that a decision will be announced in the next few days.”