More than 100 small businesses have applied for Pasquotank County's COVID-19 Small Business Grant program and officials are looking at ways to help around 10 of them meet one of the program's key criteria.
The Pasquotank Board of Commissioners started the grant program when they unanimously voted last month to spend $250,000 — more than a quarter — of the $898,000 the county received in federal COVID-19 relief money to support small businesses affected financially by the pandemic.
Under the program’s rules, eligible small businesses could receive a grant of up to $2,500 to help make up some of the revenue they’ve lost during the pandemic, which is now in its fourth month.
The county last week extended the application deadline for the program to Friday.
One of the requirements for receiving a grant is having a “brick and mortar” presence in the county and officials are exploring ways to help small business owners that don’t meet that requirement.
Elizabeth City-Pasquotank County Economic Development Commission Director Christian Lockamy told commissioners Monday that businesses that don’t have a brick and mortar presence could include janitorial and landscaping services, small contractors and barbers, hair stylists and nail technicians that rent space inside an eligible business.
“There are a lot of folks like that,” said Lockamy, who is administering the grant program for the county. “They do business all throughout the county and they have the valid documentation, business licenses. They meet everything (grant guidelines) except the brick and mortar’’ requirement.
Lockamy said all applications will be evaluated under the guidelines established when the program was created. However, those rules could be later modified to accommodate small businesses that don’t have a brick and mortar presence but meet other grant program criteria.
“We are going to come back and see if there is anything we can do to make it work,” Lockamy said. “In no way, shape or form are we saying no, but we are going to see what we can do.’’
Of the 102 applications received as of Monday, 55 have completed the process and need no further documentation. Almost 30 applicants need to submit multiple documents before Friday’s deadline and several more have to apply or update a city business license.
“In most cases, I don’t see an issue with them being able to submit those documents,” Lockamy said. “We should be able to get them across the goal-line. We are going to have a good number of qualified applicants.”
Eighty-four of the applicants do business in Elizabeth City while 18 operate in the county. Lockamy said there has been “significant” minority participation in the program.
A three-person committee will review the applications and award the grants with the county hoping to cut checks in early August. Angie Wills, Matthew Fowler and Will Thompson are the panel's three members.