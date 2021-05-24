More than half of the eight-county region’s adults 18 and older are now fully vaccinated against COVID-19, Albemarle Regional Health Services reported Friday.
In addition, nearly 55% of adults in the region have received at least one dose of vaccine, the agency said.
ARHS data show an additional 686 residents received a first dose of vaccine last week while more than 1,900 received either a second dose of Moderna vaccine or a single dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. The numbers reflect increases from a week ago, when only 567 first doses were administered and 751 residents became fully vaccinated with a second Moderna dose or single J&J dose.
As of last Thursday, 64,540 residents of the eight-county region — 51.38% — were fully vaccinated while 68,529 had received at least one dose of vaccine.
ARHS also reported three deaths related to COVID-19 last week, all in Pasquotank. Two of those who died of complications from the disease were older than 65. The other was between the ages of 50 and 64, the agency said.
Other COVID-19 trends continued to head a positive direction. The number of new cases grew by 65 to 12,750, which is 33 fewer new cases than the week before. Also, the number of active COVID cases fell from 83 to 71, with Perquimans, Chowan and Gates counties reporting active cases in the single digits for the second week in a row. Hertford County also reported active cases in the single digits.
The region’s positive test rate — the rate of COVID tests that come back positive — also fell to 4.37% for the week ending May 15. The rate fell the two previous weeks as well.
ARHS also provided an update Monday on its campaign to vaccinate young people ages 12-17. The agency announced last week it would begin offering the Pfizer vaccine to younger people, following U.S. health officials’ decision to approve the vaccine’s use among children as young as 12.
ARHS said it had 250 doses of Pfizer set aside for the youth vaccination effort and asked parents to make appointments that began on Monday. Underhill didn’t provide figures but said response to ARHS’ campaign to vaccinate youth ages 12-17 “has been swift.”
“If the demand continues, we will continue to request additional supplies to vaccinate this population as much as possible over the summer ahead of going back to school,” she said.
Underhill also responded to questions about whether counties in ARHS’ service territory envision starting incentive programs to get more people vaccinated. The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services announced a pilot program starting Wednesday in Mecklenburg, Guilford, Rowan and Rockingham counties offering $25 cash cards to adults who either get their first dose of vaccine or drive someone to a first-dose appointment.
“Locally, individual workplaces are giving various incentives like payments or time off,” Underhill said. “Ideally people will see the benefit absent needing a substantial incentive.”