Debbie Malenfant spent part of her day Tuesday dropping in on small businesses across Elizabeth City.
Her visits weren’t just to say “Hello,” however.
Malenfant, executive director of Elizabeth City Downtown, Inc., has been collecting applications for the city’s new grant program from the many businesses that either have been forced to close or seen their business severely affected by the coronavirus outbreak.
Last week, City Council approved $52,000 in seed money to fund the city’s new COVID-19 Small Business Micro Grant Program. Through the fund, small businesses affected by the pandemic are eligible for grants of up to $1,500. Start-up money for the fund was pulled from the remaining funds in the city’s Business Improvement Grant fund.
Malenfant has already received well over a dozen applications from businesses for the fund, and she expects that number to increase before the April 22 deadline. To qualify, small, independent businesses have to fill out an application and submit data about their finances.
“I’ve been out picking them up and I have had numerous conversations with folks,” Malenfant said. “I definitely anticipate more (applications) coming in because I knew it would take a little time to get the word out to everybody. We are going to try and provide as much assistance as possible.’’
To qualify, a business can’t have annual gross revenues of more than $2 million; they must have between one and 50 employees; and they have to have seen their revenues reduced by at least 25 percent because of the COVID-19 outbreak. All applicants must also have a brick-and-mortar presence in the city.
“It’s not really based on (the number) of employees, but it is based more on need,” Malenfant said. “We will evaluate what people’s revenue streams were versus what they currently are. We are going to evaluate what their rent expense is and things like that. It is not necessarily based on big versus small as far as who gets what.”
Malenfant said almost all small businesses in the city have seen their revenue reduced because of COVID-19 much more than the required 25 percent threshold.
“For businesses like salons that were affected by the (governor’s) second executive order, where people had to literally close their business, it has gone from whatever revenue point they had to zero revenues,” Malenfant said. “At least with restaurants that have remained open, they do have a small amount of revenue coming in from take-out and drive-thru” service.
A city grant committee, which will include Malenfant as an ex officio member, will determine how much a business will receive from the pool of money. The three-person committee includes a person from a local financial institution, a person from a small business center whose role is business development and a person from a community development organization. Grants will be disbursed as soon as possible, the city has said.
“I am gathering and summarizing the information but the grant committee will make the decisions,” Malenfant said, describing her role.
The grant program is also soliciting donations from larger businesses and other organizations in the city. Malenfant said the program has already received one $1,500 contribution.
“I was very happy to see that because that funds up to one maximum grant and we are hoping to receive other contributions,” Malenfant said.
For more information about the fund, contact: Elizabeth City Downtown, Inc. at 252-338-4104 or by e-mail at elizabethcitydowntown@embarqmail.com. Applications are also on the city’s website: https://www.cityofec.com.