A debate over toilet paper broke out among the “snoofs” at a talent show held last week at College of The Albemarle.
The show capped off COA’s week-long Snoof Summer Camp for children ages 8-12. A snoof is a type of handheld puppet that children can make using a simple template and a few materials.
Twenty-eight children participated in the camp, which was directed by COA’s drama director Sandra Krueger and held Monday, June 21 through Thursday, June 24. Children spent the first three days of camp learning more about snoofs, making their own snoof with provided materials and preparing for Thursday’s talent show.
The show was held in COA’s Performing Arts Center and was an opportunity for the campers to show off their new skills as young puppeteers.
Campers Kai Canales and Abel Sutton took the stage with their fuzzy, googly-eyed snoofs and proposed a debate to the audience.
“Over or under?” asked the snoof under Canales’ control.
Canales was referring to the debate whether the toilet paper should hang over the roll, or the side facing the toilet, or under the roll, or the side of the roll that faces the wall.
Canales’ snoof argued the paper should hang over the roll, while Sutton’s puppet argued for under the roll. The two snoofs put the debate to a show of hands among the audience, which ruled in favor of over the roll.
Canales, who is 12 years old, wrote the script for his and Sutton’s routine. Speaking after the show, Canales said he got the idea for the debate from his mother. She suggested their skit interact with the audience, perhaps through a debate, Canales said. That’s when he came up with the idea for the over/under debate, which received laughter and applause from the audience.
Krueger said the camp allowed each child to have full creative control over making their snoofs and writing their talent show scripts. Other skits included children using their snoofs to tell jokes, while campers Elise Wilson, 13, and Susanna Surface, 10, performed a skit in which Wilson’s snoof was a famous opera singer who sang along to piano played by Surface’s snoof.
The children used a free online template provided by professional puppet maker Adam Kreutzinger to make their snoofs, Krueger said. That online address is https://kit.co/adamkreutinger/snoof-kit-kreutinger-puppets-makes-4-puppets.