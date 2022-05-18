Both incumbent commissioners in Pasquotank County won their respective political party's nomination for this fall's general election on Tuesday.
In Pasquotank County, incumbent GOP At-large Commissioner Barry Overman won his party's nod for another four-year term, finishing first in a three-candidate race for two seats.
Overman collected 1,579 votes or 39.58%. First-time candidate Wayne Parker finished second, garnering 1,365 votes or 34.22%. Carl Witten, another first-time candidate, finished third, collecting 1,045 votes or 26.20%.
Overman and Parker will now face Democrat Charles Jordan in the fall general election. The top two vote-getters will win the two at-large seats.
Overman, who served two terms on the local school board and is finishing up his first term as a county commissioner, noted this was the first time he has had to run in a contested primary.
"I sure appreciate the ones that came out and threw a bid out there for me," Overman said.
Overman said you never know how an election is going to turn out and he appreciates that people have continued to trust him to work in their best interest.
"I have been in service all my life," Overman said. "So I will continue it until somebody else has an opportunity. It has been a good run and I look forward to continuing."
Parker said he was thankful for his success in the primary.
"I want to thank all the people who supported me and the good Lord for giving me the victory," Parker said.
Parker said he had a lot of good volunteers.
He said he will turn his attention soon to the general election in November.
"I'm going to take about a week off and then I'm going back on the road again," Parker said.
Parker said he did some campaigning door-to-door and also campaigned at one-stop voting.
"I'd like to thank everybody that voted for me," Parker said.
Parker said he thinks a lot of voters appreciated his proposal to make the current Sentara Albemarle Medical Center property available to College of The Albemarle for use in nurse training once the new hospital is built.
Also in Pasquotank, longtime Commissioner Cecil Perry edged challenger Linwood Gallop to retain his Southern Inside seat, collecting 513 votes to Gallop's 477 votes. Perry garnered 51.82% of the total vote to Gallop's 48.18%. Perry essentially won re-election because no Republican has filed for the seat.
Perry said he appreciates the support he received.
"I am very pleased and I just look forward to serving the county just a little bit longer," he said.
Perry said his focus in the upcoming term will be on restructuring the board of commissioners. He said the board needs to adopt a system that will increase the likelihood of more African-American representation on the board. Although the board currently has two Black members, it has only one voting district where African Americans are in the majority.
Perry said he believes the current setup is unfair in a county in which 44 percent of the population is non-white.
"You have to give everyone an opportunity to express what they think and what they feel and what they see," Perry said.
"I am very unhappy with the structure of the board," Perry added.
He said he hopes other commissioners will support a revision of the board structure.
"If they believe in fundamental fairness then I think they will support it," Perry said.