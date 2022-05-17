Editor’s note: This story is based on incomplete results from Tuesday’s primary election. For complete results, visit dailyadvance.com.
Pasquotank Commissioner Barry Overman and first-time candidate Wayne Parker were leading Carl Witten in Tuesday’s GOP primary for at-large commissioner following the release of early voting totals.
Also in Pasquotank, longtime Commissioner Cecil Perry was leading his opponent, Linwood Gallop Jr., in the Democratic primary for the Southern Inside seat on the county Board of Commissioners.
In Camden, challenger Troy Leary was leading incumbent Commissioner Clayton Riggs in the GOP primary for the South Mills seat on the Board of Commissioners, also following release of early vote totals.
Also in Camden, Whitney “Sissy” Aydlett was leading her GOP opponent in the at-large race for commissioner, Ronald Inge, following the release of one-stop voting totals.
In Currituck, incumbent Commissioner Owen Etheridge was leading his GOP challengers, Jim Hutson and Leigh Reagan-Smith, for re-election to his District 5 seat.
In Currituck’s other GOP primary race on Tuesday, incumbent Mike Payment was leading his challenger, Kim Moore, after the release of one-stop votes.
In Perquimans County, the only local race on Tuesday’s ballot was the nonpartisan election for three seats. Incumbent Anne White and candidates Matt Winslow and Kristy Corprew were the leading vote-getters for the three seats after the release of early voting totals. The other three candidates in the race were Dave Silva, Barbara Huddleston and Gracie Felton.
In the Pasquotank at-large race, Overman had 803 votes for 44.66 percent, Parker had 563 for 31.31 percent and Witten’s 432 votes have him 24.03 percent.
Perry garnered 378 votes for 54.55 percent in the Southern Inside race, while Gallop had 315 votes for 45.45 percent.
In Camden’s Shiloh District, Leary had 547 votes for 68.37 percent to Riggs’ 253 votes or 31.62 percent.
Aydlett’s 496 votes in the Camden at-large race put her at 60.27 percent, compared with Inge’s 327 votes or 39.73 percent.
In the Currituck Board of Commissioners District 3 race, Payment garnered 441 votes for 66.62 percent and Moore had 221 votes for 33.38 percent.
In the District 5 race in Currituck, Etheridge had 306 votes for 46.55 percent, Reagan-Smith had 178 votes for 27.13 percent, and Hutson had 172 votes for 26.22 percent.
In the Perquimans school board race, Corprew had 265 votes for 33.38 percent; White 220 for 27.71 percent; Winslow 171 for 21.54 percent; Huddleston 104 for 13.1 percent; Silva 18 for 2.27 percent; and Felton 16 for 2.02 percent.