CAMDEN — Two incumbent members of the Camden County Board of Education plan to seek re-election this year.
Filing for two seats on the board begins at the county Board of Elections Office Wednesday at noon. Both board Chairman Christian Overton and board member Kevin Heath said Friday they plan to seek new four-year terms.
Overton, who has served on the board since 2008, will be seeking election to a fourth term.
“I’m going to give it one more try — at least,” Overton said.
Heath, who was first elected to the board in 2016, said he wants to see the schools continue in a positive direction.
“I think everything is going in a really good direction right now — except for the coronavirus,” Heath said.
The novel coronavirus has affected all areas of life, and led to the closing of school facilities in mid-March and a switch to remote instruction. Plans for the coming school year remain in flux as the state continues to grapple with the public health crisis.
Also expected to be on the ballot in the general election in November is a bond referendum for construction of a new high school. If the referendum moves forward, voters will be asked to support the county borrowing $33 million for the new school.
The other three members of the board — Sissy Aydlett, Jason Banks and Chris Purcell — were elected in 2018 to terms that end in 2022.
Filing for the two open seats ends at noon on July 31.