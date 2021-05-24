As Willie Mae Overton made her way through the lobby at Sentara Albemarle Medical Center Monday morning, the almost 82-year-old hospital worker stopped abruptly to greet a patient waiting for an appointment.
“I’m a talker,” Overton later said. “I love to talk to people. I like people, meeting and greeting them.”
Helping patients and working with hospital staff is something Overton has enjoyed for the last six decades at the Elizabeth City hospital. Sentara Albemarle will honor Overton with a reception Wednesday in recognition of her 60th anniversary with the hospital.
Overton will soon return to her part-time job as a safety care partner, a position she has held since 2017 but had to leave temporarily at the start of the pandemic in March 2020 because she was at high-risk to contract COVID-19 because of her age.
Overton worked as a secretary for almost all of her career at Sentara, moving from full time to part time in 2001. In 2017, she became a part-time safety care partner. She said she enjoys her current work of helping patients.
That work includes sitting with patients that need one-on-one supervision, like a person who is a high risk to fall, before their appointments.
“It could be boring to some people, but for me it is not,” Overton said. “If there is a need, I do it.”
Not working at the hospital, however, didn’t keep Overton safe from COVID: she contracted a mild case of the virus in December.
“I couldn’t smell,” Overton said of her experience with COVID. “I didn’t have any other symptoms. I isolated myself the whole month of December.”
Now that she is soon set to return to the hospital, Overton said she has no plans to slow down. In fact, she’s looking forward to working at Sentara’s new $158 million hospital on 135 acres when it opens in two to three years.
“I like what I do and God has blessed me with good health,” Overton said. “I always had a perfect attendance and I have never been out sick. If I don’t make it, maybe they can put my ashes over there.”
Over the years some of the most familiar faces Overton saw at the hospital were those of her own family. Overton said around a dozen or so family members have worked with her at the hospital at one time or another.
Currently, Overton’s daughter, Judith Riddick, and two other relatives work at SAMC and her parents both worked what was Albemarle Hospital before it moved from its waterfront location on Riverside Avenue to North Road Street in 1961. Riddick has worked at the hospital for 36 years.
Overton’s first job was in environmental services and she arrived shortly after the hospital opened its doors in 1961.
“I used to go up on the floors and feed the patients,” Overton said.
When Overton started, the hospital had a separate floor for Black patients and the nursery was also segregated.
“It was in the process (of integration),” Overton said of when she started.
But Overton said not everyone in the community was pleased that the hospital was about be become integrated.
“That’s why we had a bomb threat right after I got here,” Overton said. “Even though that did happen, there was never racist things slurred towards me.’’
Overton briefly served as a certified nursing assistant before becoming the first African-American secretary at the hospital in 1962.
“Everybody liked my handwriting and they said, ‘You have beautiful handwriting,’” Overton recalled. “Then, one of the nurses said we have a secretary’s course and I became the first Black to have an office job at the hospital.”
Over the decades, Overton witnessed groundbreaking advances both in office operations and patient care. She described the process of learning to use a computer as “hectic.”
“When we started out, we used carbon paper, and did a lot of writing,” Overton said. “I translated doctor’s orders so the nurses could read them. Sometimes the nurses couldn’t read them until we translated them. We had tape recorders so we could record the process what happened on that shift.”
Overton said patients today receive better care today in part because of advances in technology like CT scans and magnetic resonance (MRI).
“We are able to do more,” Overton said. “New technology requires more skills help-wise.’’