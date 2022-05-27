A commercial wrecker begins to remove an overturned tractor-trailer blocking both northbound lanes of U.S. Highway 17 at the intersection of N.C. Highway 37 in Perquimans County, Thursday. The driver of the truck was transported to ECU Health Chowan Hospital in Edenton.
HERTFORD — A loaded tractor-trailer overturned on U.S. Highway 17 in Perquimans County Thursday, blocking both northbound lanes for about four hours, Perquimans emergency officials said.
The driver of the tractor-trailer managed to get out of the overturned truck and was transported to ECU Health Chowan Hospital in Edenton for treatment, officials said. The driver’s name and condition were not released.
According to a press release, the Perquimans 911 Center received multiple calls around 11:37 a.m. about a tractor-trailer that had overturned at the intersection of U.S. 17 and N.C. Highway 37.
A Perquimans sheriff’s deputy who responded found the tractor-trailer rolled onto its side. Because the truck was carrying a full load, it could not be quickly moved off the roadway, officials said. Two commercial wreckers, one that came from the Outer Banks, had to assist with the truck’s removal.
While the truck was blocking both northbound lanes of U.S. 17, sheriff’s deputies with the Perquimans and Chowan sheriff’s offices diverted northbound traffic at Thick Neck Road onto Burnt Mill Road four approximately four hours.
After the truck was removed, personnel with the N.C. Department of Transportation and Perquimans Emergency Management worked to remove minor fluid leaks before the road was reopened to traffic.
Among the agencies responding were the Bethel and Hertford fire departments, the Perquimans and Chowan sheriff’s offices, Perquimans County EMS, Perquimans County Emergency Management, the N.C. Highway Patrol, and NCDOT.
Bethel Fire Chief Darren Saunders thanked all the agencies that assisted.
“Shutting down a major highway is not easy for first responders or the community, and we appreciate the teamwork and patience to make this incident safer for everyone involved,” he said.
The NC Highway Patrol is investigating the incident.