A proposed Northern Community Park in Newland took a big step toward becoming a reality Tuesday night when 85 percent of participants at a public meeting voiced support for the project.
Pasquotank commissioners voted earlier this year to have the county pay $612,000 to purchase a 51-acre site off U.S. Highway 158 for the park. The site most recently was the former Morgan’s Corner Pulling Park, which closed in December 2017.
The county is seeking a state grant to finance half of the site’s purchase price and part of the application process includes demonstrating there is public support for the project.
Around a dozen people addressed county officials — with four in opposition — before participants voted 118-20 in favor of the park at the proposed site. The results mirrored those from a Zoom virtual meeting that the county conducted last week where 75 percent of the 41 participants voted for the park.
The county originally planned to host just the virtual meeting. However, after several residents voiced opposition to the project at a commissioners meeting on March 15, the board agreed to host a live meeting at the county courthouse.
Several residents who spoke in favor of the community park Tuesday said children in Newland need a place to play.
Newland resident Montrose Hinton said she missed out on recreational opportunities while growing up in the same area her grandparents and parents lived.
“As an educator, as a mom, a grandmother, I’ve always thought it would be nice to have something like this in our neighborhood for our children,” Hinton said. “The children in Newland are missing out on a lot of things right now because they don’t have the opportunity to get to those things.’’
Warren Mercer has lived on Millpond Road in Newland for 50 years and said that a park is needed in the area.
“This is my community, my family has been in this community for 200 years,” Mercer said. “When I look at what this is going to do for our neighborhood, our community, I’m all for it. I support anybody that is trying to better my community.”
Three Newland residents who opposed the project said they live close to the proposed site. Samantha Winslow said she was opposed to the park in part because she believes it will result in an increase in traffic and create safety issues.
“It’s not fair to anybody that lives anywhere in that area of Newland,” Winslow said. “I have had plenty of dogs, and even a horse, get hit on that road because of the traffic. This is going to bring in twice, if not triple, the traffic.’’
Increased crime was one reason some residents voiced opposition to the park at the March 15 Board of Commissioners meeting. However, Sheriff Tommy Wooten said having a community park at the site in Newland would not create more crime in the area.
The sheriff’s office has responded to 37 calls in the last 10 years at Fun Junktion park off Simpson Ditch Road in the southern end of Pasquotank. Wooten said if the proposed park is built in Newland he expects the number of calls would be about the same.
“The worst thing you had was a disturbance,” Wooten said. “It turned out it wasn’t even an assault. There were no guns, no drugs or anything like that. Actually, no drug calls (in 10 years at Fun Junktion). We don’t have any statistical proof at all that there will be an increase in crime (in Newland), period.”
County Manager Sparty Hammett said Pasquotank’s purchase of the land is “dependent” on getting a N.C. Parks and Recreation Trust Fund grant for half of the purchase price. The grant application deadline is May 3 and Pasquotank should be notified this fall if it is awarded the money.
“The PARTF grant process requires that applicants conduct a public meeting to document resident support for the parks and recreation projects submitted,” Hammett said. “If the county is awarded a PARTF grant, we would move forward with the purchase of the land.”
If the county purchases the property, Hammett said a consultant will be hired to develop a master plan that will address what amenities the park should have. The county will seek additional grant money to help pay for park features.
“Additional public input that will determine the park amenities will be sought both in the master plan process and then again in public meetings for grant purposes,” Hammett said.
Park development will be split into two phases with Phase 1 including features like a walking trail, picnic pavilion, restrooms, playground and sports field.
“It is anticipated that Phase II would not occur for 10 to 20 years,” Hammett said.