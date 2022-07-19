CURRITUCK — The wife of Currituck County Commissioner Owen Etheridge told his colleagues Monday that rumors her husband plans to resign from the board at the end of the year because of health issues are false.
Rene Etheridge, who spoke during the public commenting portion of Monday’s meeting, told the Board of Commissioners that while her husband has battled health issues the past several months he has no intention of resigning.
Owen Etheridge defeated two GOP challengers in the May 17 primary with 47% of the vote and is running unopposed for a new four-year term in November.
Rene Etheridge told the board that rumors that her husband would resign after being sworn in for a second four-year term in December are unfounded. Etheridge had served three previous terms on the board before returning in 2018.
“Totally, totally false,” Rene Etheridge said. “People out there spreading gossip about Owen just because he is having a few health issues, they truly need to get a new hobby. Small minds discuss people.”
Owen Etheridge acknowledged in April that he had had minor heart surgery in late February and then suffered a fall at home on March 16 which resulted in a traumatic head injury. He spent a week in the ICU and another 10 days in the hospital.
Rene Etheridge said Monday that her husband suffered a setback in his recovery following a bad reaction to a medication in May. He then contracted COVID-19 earlier this month, she said.
Rene Etheridge said her husband is now at home recovering.
“We have had a little bit of a slow start to his recovery,” Rene Etheridge said. “But he is recovering and getting around slowly.”
Rene Etheridge said her husband is totally dedicated to Currituck and urged residents to contact him, noting his information is on the county website.
“This county comes first and foremost in our lives,” Rene Etheridge said. “Every day, he is always thinking about Currituck.”