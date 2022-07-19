Owen Etheridge mugshot

Owen Etheridge

 By Julian Eure/

CURRITUCK — The wife of Currituck County Commissioner Owen Etheridge told his colleagues Monday that rumors her husband plans to resign from the board at the end of the year because of health issues are false.

Rene Etheridge, who spoke during the public commenting portion of Monday’s meeting, told the Board of Commissioners that while her husband has battled health issues the past several months he has no intention of resigning.