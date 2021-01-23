Elizabeth City Downtown, Inc. is now also in the property management business.
ECDI recently took over ownership of the building and land currently leased to Rochelle Cleaners on Water Street after its owner, Marion Church of Raleigh, donated the property to the nonprofit.
ECDI Executive Director Deborah Malenfant said the organization eventually plans to sell the property at 100 South Water Street. But for now, it will continue to lease the property to the current owners of the dry cleaning business.
Church, who grew up in Pender County, inherited the property from her mother, Louise Richardson White Johnson, in 2002 and decided to give the building to ECDI as a way to give back to the city.
Johnson and her sister, Effie Marion White Keelin, inherited the property from their father when he died in 1908, which is the year Johnson was born, or when their mother died in 1945. Church’s mother bought out Keelin’s share of the property in 1993.
“My mother was always proud of being from Elizabeth City and I was brought up in a family where we were taught that it was incumbent on us to give back,” Church said. “I felt that if this gift could help to provide some resources to Elizabeth City and help them grow and prosper, I would be so happy to be part of that. I’m blessed that I am in a position where I can do this.”
Church offered to donate the property to either ECDI or Elizabeth City but Malenfant said the city showed no interest in accepting the property.
“I worked with (Church) for about a year and a half to work through the kinks,” Malenfant said. “
Because the property was once a laundromat, ECDI had some concerns about environmental contamination that could force it to pay for any potential cleanup costs when it goes to sell the property.
But Malenfant said the N.C. Department of Environmental Quality has a program that will cover “almost all” of any potential environmental cleanup costs at the site.
“We may have to foot the bill for an assessment of the property to determine if there is environmental contamination,” Malenfant said. “If so, they (DEQ) will assist with any cleanup.’’
Rochelle Cleaners had a month-to-month lease with Church but ECDI is negotiating terms for a six-month lease with the dry cleaners. ECDI will charge the cleaners $600 a month for rent. It’s also insured the building at a cost of $1,500 a year, which covers normal commercial coverage with a wind and hail policy.
Malenfant said the ECDI does not want to be a long-term landlord but that accepting the “historic” building allows the organization to have a say in who buys the property in the future.
“Ultimately, we will look to sell that property, unless the (ECDI) board wishes to change (direction),” Malenfant said. “It is considered a historic building in the downtown area and it is a unique building that draws people into the downtown area. Hopefully, we can sell it to someone who will make it a retail or commercial business that will draw people into the downtown.”
The building on the property was built in the 1950s and the Rochelle family leased the building until 2014 when they sold the business to the current owner.
“I think everybody in Elizabeth City always assumed, understandably, that because it was the Rochelle Building that it was Rochelle property,” Church said. “But it wasn’t.”
Church’s grandfather, Benjamin White, was co-owner of the Sharber and White Hardware Store downtown and she believes that the property she donated was originally used to unload merchandise for the hardware store.
But Church does not know how long her family owned the property.
“My mother always talked about the ‘Elizabeth City property’ and the fact that it had water rights,” Church said. “If you think about, that was probably the best way goods were received in 1900. But we have no way of knowing this.”
ECDI plans to place a plaque on the building recognizing Church for the donation in memory of her mother.