HERTFORD — After multiple tests failed to identify a cause of death for her four horses, a Perquimans County stable owner says she’s reached her conclusion.
“More or less somebody came in here and poisoned my horses,” New Hope Stables owner Carla Bundy said Wednesday.
Bundy is offering a cash reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to a conviction in the deaths of her horses. Information about the reward is posted on New Hope Stables’ Facebook page.
Perquimans Sheriff Shelby White said Wednesday his office is investigating the horses’ deaths but he declined further comment.
Bundy is offering the cash reward two months after the horses, stabled off Shipyard Road, a few miles east of Hertford, mysteriously began dying in late September.
The four horses were among 17 Bundy has used in competitions and to provide lessons in several styles of riding. A large contingent of 4-H’ers have also used her horses.
“These horses have won multiple state championships,” Bundy said.
Bundy has a few horses that are still in quarantine at N.C. State University, while many of her remaining horses are still sick and in declining condition. The horses’ symptoms include anemia, low protein and severe inflammation. Bundy said a normal inflammation score for a horse should be between 200 to 400, but one of her horses rated 600 for inflammation.
The first horse was discovered sick Sept. 23 with what Bundy initially suspected was colic but later learned wasn’t, she said. The horse was taken to a veterinarian outside Richmond, Virginia, and within a week three other animals also fell sick and died.
Bundy told The Perquimans Weekly newspaper in October that the Virginia-based equine specialist tested all four horses for coronavirus, cryptosporidiosis, plus other illnesses, but all tests came back negative.
One of the horses underwent an autopsy, which did not reveal the culprit, and the other three are buried behind Bundy’s barn, she said.
Since September, several examinations by state veterinarians and other specialists revealed nothing to explain the horses’ rash of illnesses and deaths.
“They’ve done everything,” Bundy said of the experts, whose efforts have included testing the land and water around her farm for pesticides and other potentially harmful chemicals. Bundy has even changed out the food she was feeding the horses.
After a regimen of tests ruled out several possibilities, Bundy believes what’s killing her horses may not be found in nature.
“It hit me that somebody could have done this,” she said.