By sometime late next summer, Oxford Heights residents should have a mostly state-funded new bridge to enter and exit their neighborhood.
City Council voted Monday night to award a nearly $1.5 million construction contract to T.A. Loving Company of Goldsboro to replace the deteriorating Providence Road bridge.
The bridge is the only current entry and exit road for the Oxford Heights subdivision. It crosses a tributary of Knobbs Creek into the neighborhood which is located off South Hughes Boulevard. City officials have long wanted to replace the bridge, pointing to its high deficiency rating.
The total cost for replacing the bridge, factoring in engineering, administration and design costs, is around $2 million. But the city’s portion of that cost is around $125,000. The N.C. Department of Transportation has committed to pay 80 percent of eligible costs, up to $1.76 million.
Construction of the new bridge is expected to start sometime in February and take 120 days to complete. However, an in-water construction moratorium during the spring spawning season for fish found in the creek the bridge crosses will pause construction. The contract calls for the bridge to be completed in September 2022.
Construction will close the bridge for up to 90 days, during which time residents will use the emergency entrance and exit to Oxford Heights when Providence Road is closed.
The city previously received a $250,000 Golden LEAF Foundation disaster recovery grant to assist with the bridge’s replacement following Hurricane Matthew in 2016, when the bridge was further damaged by flooding.
“The storm (Matthew) helped jumpstart the process to begin replacing the bridge,” city Grants Administrator Jon Hawley told councilors.
NCDOT had previously committed up to $1.1 million to the project but that amount would have left the city funding more of the new bridge’s cost.
“Even with DOT and Golden LEAF support, the remaining share of the project would be difficult for the city to afford,” Hawley said.
But NCDOT recently provided additional funding that allows the project to move forward, he said.
“The Department of Transportation has been an excellent partner throughout this process,” Hawley said.
Hawley told City Council the city’s share of the bridge’s replacement cost — $125,000 — is significant but “manageable.”
“That’s a substantial sum, but, frankly, we don’t think the bridge is going to get any cheaper,” Hawley said.
City Council had to approve two motions to move the project forward, one executing the funding agreement with NCDOT and the second awarding the bid to T.A. Loving.
City Council on a 6-0 unanimous vote agreed to the funding agreement but Councilor Johnnie Walton voted no on awarding the construction contract.
During a discussion on executing the agreement with NCDOT, Walton asked Hawley if additional state money was sought from Gov. Roy Cooper.
“Have you checked to see if there could be any funding from the governor’s initiatives?” Walton asked.
Hawley responded by saying that could be something the city could research. He said Golden LEAF was approached about providing additional funding but none had been approved.
“I am not knocking what you do, but that is the first step because the money is out there,” Walton said. “We need to check with the governor and see what kind of money we can get from them before we start spending our own money.”
After voting to approve the NCDOT agreement, Walton wanted to amend the motion to award the construction contract to say that the city would first check with Cooper to see if more state funding could be available.
“Why do we want to continue to spend local funds when we could possibly get some funding from the state?” Walton asked. “We need to make that amendment.”
The amendment was not agreed to by councilors, however, so Walton voted against awarding the construction contract.
Councilors Billy Caudle, Jeannie Young, Darius Horton, Chris Ruffieux and Kem Spence voted to award the contract. Councilman Michael Brooks did not attend the meeting.
“You don’t want free money?” Walton asked before the second vote.
Caudle praised city staff’s effort to get the additional DOT funding, saying the city was “on the hook” for $500,000 when talk of replacing the bridge first started several years ago.
“Thank you for all your hard work in getting this cost covered,” Caudle said to city staff attending the meetnig. “I know the residents of that area will be very tickled when this gets to fruition.”
The project has long been on the city’s radar and officials once looked at extending Bonner Drive in the neighborhood northward into City Center Boulevard as the better option. The road would run along the high point of Oxford Heights, making it less vulnerable to flooding.
That plan involved crossing railroad tracks owned by Norfolk Southern and leased to the Chesapeake and Albemarle Railroad. The railroad nixed the idea, however.
“The railroad was not amenable to that,” Hawley said. “The only option is to replace this bridge.”