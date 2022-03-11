The chairman of the conservative Pasquotank Political Action Committee has resigned in protest over the mayoral candidacy of the group’s founder.
Jonathan Snoots resigned from the PAC Wednesday, saying that PAC founder Christina Williams' filing will split the conservative vote in the May 17 Elizabeth City election for mayor.
Two other candidates — First Ward Councilor Jeannie Young and community activist Kirk Rivers, a former city councilor in the Fourth Ward — had already filed for the mayor's race when Williams filed her candidacy on the filing period's last day Friday, March 4.
Snoots said Thursday that he is endorsing Young for mayor.
Snoots was elected the head of the PAC after Williams voluntarily stepped aside after filing her candidacy for mayor. Snoots has been on the PAC’s executive board since the group’s inception last year.
Snoots said he and Williams are not “on the same page” regarding her run for mayor. He described Young as a conservative candidate that can better win the election.
“I had no choice but to resign and support Jeannie Young for us to have a win in that race,” Snoots said, referring to conservatives. “As much as I think she (Williams) would do a good job as mayor, I don’t think it is wise for her to run and us lose the election to Kirk Rivers.”
Asked about Snoots' comments, Williams said she is sorry “that some conservatives in this community” feel she will split the conservative vote in the city election. She believes her campaign will appeal to a cross-section of city voters.
“I simply do not believe that all Black people will vote for the only Black candidate (Rivers),” Williams said. “I believe that once people see where my heart is and what I can do for this community that they will understand that I will do everything I can to make Elizabeth City better.”
Snoots said he is urging other conservatives to also support Young. He said other conservatives have privately expressed dismay with Williams’ candidacy.
“I am very much worried about splitting the vote,” Snoots said. “Instead of splitting the vote, we should be showing our support for Jeannie. That’s what I need to do. My phone has been blowing up since Friday because there are a lot of people that are worried about this.”
The city’s municipal elections are non-partisan but Young is now registered as unaffiliated, changing her registration from Democrat. Williams is a registered Republican while Rivers is a registered Democrat.
“It’s non-partisan but that is not how people think,” Snoots said, referring to the election. “I’m worried about us splitting the conservative vote and that is why I’m stepping down from the PAC.”
Young called Snoot’s endorsement a “courageous display of support.”
“I look forward to working with him on our campaign and moving Elizabeth City forward,” Young said.
Rivers couldn't be reached Friday evening.
Snoots is the associate minister at Towne South Church of Christ, where the Pasquotank PAC has been holding its meetings. It also has held several candidate forums at the church, including one earlier this week.
With Snoots no longer associated with the PAC, the group will have to find a new meeting place, he said.
“I believe the PAC has done some good things and I am appreciative what the PAC has done,” Snoots said.
Williams said the PAC has already found four possible locations for the group to meet.
“We just haven’t decided which place will work the best,” Williams said. “I don’t anticipate that this is the end of the PAC. We will be perfectly fine.”
The PAC executive board also released a statement thanking Towne South for its "hospitality these 10 months."
"Our board members are excited and encouraged to get our conservatives elected," the statement reads. "We will continue to work hard to educate the community on candidate platforms and issues affecting our citizens. We appreciate all of the support for the recent forum and look forward to hosting other similar events. Please check our website at www.pasquotankpac.com or our facebook page for information on our future meeting locations."
The group said its next meeting will be held at Big Daddy's Pizza in Elizabeth City and feature state Sen. Norm Sanderson, R-Pamlico, as the guest speaker. Sanderson is seeking the GOP nomination against fellow incumbent state Sen. Bob Steinburg, R-Chowan, in the newly drawn 1st Senate District.