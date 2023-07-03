Christina Williams

Christina Williams announces Saturday that she will be a candidate for mayor of Elizabeth City in the October city election. Williams ran unsuccessfully for mayor in the May 2022 delayed city election, finishing third behind current Mayor Kirk Rivers and then City Councilor Jeannie Young.

 Paul Nielsen/The Daily Advance

Christina Williams is seeking a rematch with incumbent Mayor Kirk Rivers in Elizabeth City's non-partisan municipal election in October.

Williams, who run unsuccessfully for mayor in last spring's delayed city election, announced her second bid for the city's highest elected office at the Pasquotank Political Action Committee's annual picnic Saturday afternoon at Journey Christian Church. Williams, a registered Republican, founded the PAC in 2021 and is the group’s executive director.


  