...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO
8 PM EDT THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Heat index values of 105 to 109 degrees expected.
* WHERE...Portions of northeast North Carolina and eastern,
south central and southeast Virginia.
* WHEN...From 10 AM to 8 PM EDT Monday.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
&&
Christina Williams announces Saturday that she will be a candidate for mayor of Elizabeth City in the October city election. Williams ran unsuccessfully for mayor in the May 2022 delayed city election, finishing third behind current Mayor Kirk Rivers and then City Councilor Jeannie Young.
Christina Williams is seeking a rematch with incumbent Mayor Kirk Rivers in Elizabeth City's non-partisan municipal election in October.
Williams, who run unsuccessfully for mayor in last spring's delayed city election, announced her second bid for the city's highest elected office at the Pasquotank Political Action Committee's annual picnic Saturday afternoon at Journey Christian Church. Williams, a registered Republican, founded the PAC in 2021 and is the group’s executive director.