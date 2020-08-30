Theater-goers who’ve missed local live theater since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic this spring will soon get a chance to experience it again.
The Performing Arts Center at College of The Albemarle plans to raise the curtain on its five-show season later next month.
Mariah Schierer, manager of the Performing Arts Center, said the shows will include “Noises Off” in September, “Ghost of Rhodes Manor” in October and November, “Elf The Musical” in December, “HONK The Musical” in March, and “Roald Dahl’s Matilda The Musical” in April.
Because of current COVID-19 restrictions on indoor gatherings in North Carolina, it’s not clear yet if any of the performances will be held indoors in the Performing Arts Center theater.
“We are taking this on a show by show basis,” Schierer said. “We will, as a college entity, remain within Gov. (Roy) Cooper’s restrictions, but we’re hoping for the best.”
She was referring to Cooper’s Phase 2 restrictions which currently prohibit indoor gatherings of more than 10 people. Cooper has twice delayed moving the state to Phase 3 of the state’s reopening plan that could allow PAC’s theater to reopen to audiences.
Because of the uncertainty, the likeliest options for staging the shows right now will be by livestream or by holding performances outdoors.
“Our plans for outdoor theater are in the beginning phases and there’s the possibility some shows or concerts could be done outside,” Schierer said. “The weather becomes something else you have to consider when scheduling outdoor performances.”
PAC is currently asking theater patrons to take a poll on which of the alternatives they prefer. The poll is available until the end of September, when “Noises Off opens, and can be found at COA’s website at https://www.albemarle.edu/for-the-community/the-arts/performing-arts-center/.
Responses to the poll have been “very positive” so far, Schierer said. Most survey takers — 80-90 percent — are interested in either live streamed or outdoor performances while they wait for theaters to reopen, she said.
“And most of our loyal patrons said they would support the theatre financially by purchasing tickets to live streamed events as well,” Schierer said.
Ticket sales for live streamed performances will be handled through the streaming platform. More details will be posted on COA’s website.
The majority of survey takers — between 50 percent and 70 percent — also support safety protocols once PAC’s theater reopens for performances, Schierer said. Respondents said they support patrons having to wear masks, having social distanced seating and sanitation of seats between performances. Schierer said imposing those protocols had been PAC’s plan for reopening.
Schierer said PAC is taking the changes to how it will perform its shows this year in stride.
“Since the beginning of theater, we’ve a had to adapt and this is one more thing we get to adapt to,” she said.
The pandemic affected only one of PAC’s shows last season, Schierer said.
“That gave us time to come up with creative ideas, and a new way of looking at things,” she said.
Schierer believes local theater patrons are hungering for live theater again.
“People need something right now,” Schierer said. “We are feeling disconnected as a society. Theater as an art is about the human connection. As artists we bridge the gap between people stuck in their home.”
Schierer has been pleased to see so many performing artists and theater companies making their past material available for TV broadcast and online during the pandemic. The collaborations between performance halls, broadcasters, social media, streaming services and outdoor venues are bringing more generations together to enjoy theater, she said.
She hopes this enthusiasm for past performances has generated more fans for the performing arts, and that the multiple viewing options will prompt larger audiences for local live performances.
“Live theater is magical and we prepare ourselves for any possible situation,” she said. “Art makes living worthwhile. The real question is how to keep the community safe and bring them the art they need to stay sane.”