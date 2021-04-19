College of The Albemarle’s fifth and final performance for the season will be a milestone in local pandemic history.
COA’s upcoming production of “Always a Bridesmaid” will mark the college’s first show to allow an in-person audience since March 2020.
“The energy that the audience feeds us on stage” has actors excited, said Michele Renaldi, who plays the character Deedra Wingate in the production that opens Friday at 7 p.m. and includes two performances on Saturday, April, 24, and a final performance Sunday, April 25.
“It’s going to be amazing,” said Jenny Wilson, who plays the role of Libby Ruth Ames.
“We’re so excited,” said director Mariah Schierer, who also manages COA’s Performing Arts Center.
Part of Schierer’s responsibilities include the PAC’s box office. She said she was almost brought to tears when she sold her first live-audience ticket for the show.
The actors are not the only people in the production to benefit from a live audience, said Schierer.
“The audience feeds each other,” she said.
For example, Schierer said, each audience may have that one person who laughs louder and more often than others, which spurs the rest of the audience to laugh.
In her director’s notes, Schierer explains why “Always a Bridesmaid” is a perfect season-ending show.
“Sometimes you just need a laugh, and after the year we have all had, I would say there has never been a better time and a greater need,” she said. “I first picked up the script for ‘Always a Bridesmaid’ in December of 2020. It had been eight months of no in-person audiences, no live laughter during a performance and no smiling, happy faces leaving the auditorium with a spring in their step and a song in their heart.”
Since the COVID-19 pandemic was declared in March 2020, COA has hosted four other performances, beginning in September with “Noises Off.” Those shows were performed live but available to the audience by online streaming only.
During rehearsals and throughout the shows, actors wore facemasks. The requirement for facemasks, for actors and the audience, will remain in place for “Always a Bridesmaid,” but limited audience seating will be allowed in the PAC auditorium. Livestream tickets are available for residents who would prefer to watch online.
“Always a Bridesmaid” takes place in the South and features a cast of just six characters, all of whom are women. Four of the characters, Libby Ruth Ames (Wilson), Deedra Wingate (Renaldi), Monette Gentry, (Kim Dunlow) and Charlie Collins (Amanda Brannon), are childhood friends who promised to be bridesmaids at each’s wedding.
The show centers around Ames’ daughter, Kari Ames Bissette (Alyssa Overton), who while at her own wedding recalls the events, actually hilarious mishaps, at her mother’s wedding and those of her mother’s three friends.
New to the COA stage but a seasoned actor is James Shafer, who plays Sedalia Ellicott, the woman who owns the venue where all the weddings take place.
The audience might recognize some of the actors, as they have performed in previous PAC performances, as well as in local Encore theater productions. Dunlow, for instance, played a lead role in COA’s February production of “Leaving Iowa.”
“I love working with seasoned performers,” said Schierer. “I get to watch their process as they develop their characters.”
COA’s other performances this past year included “The Ghost of Rhodes Manor” in October and “Elf the Musical” in December.
Showtimes for “Always a Bridesmaid” are 7 p.m., Friday; 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Saturday, April 24; and 2 p.m. on Sunday, April 25. Advance tickets are $19.50 for adults, $18.50 for senior citizens and military, and $9.50 for students. Tickets cost $2 more at the door.
Tickets for “Always a Bridesmaid” can be purchased online at albemarle.edu/pac or by calling the box office at 252-335-9050. Livestream tickets can be purchased for $10 at showtix4u.com/event-details/49710.