If your son has eyes on becoming a celebrity chef on the Food Network, he may want to join Hertford’s Cub Scout Pack 150.
While Scout membership is down across the country and Scout meetings have become essentially nonexistent since the COVID-19 pandemic began, there has been an unprecedented rise in the popularity of merit badges that can be earned at home, often with the help of a Scout’s family.
The cooking merit badge ranked as the number ten most-popular badge out of 120 possible achievements in 2020. Family Life led the list at number one.
Locally, Cub Scout Pack 150 is hosting a pancake breakfast Saturday at the United Methodist Church. Pack members will be assisting Pack leaders and volunteers with the cooking.
Cubmaster Donnie Denny is hoping for a good turnout. Besides being a fundraiser for the Pack, he’s hoping the breakfast will also serve as a recruiting tool. The Pack’s membership is back up after dipping to five at one time.
“The pandemic presented some real challenges for the Pack over the past year and three of our Webelos moved up to Boy Scouts, so we have some openings in the Den,” he said.
Scouting begins as early as kindergarten with Lion Cubs and progresses to Webelos in fourth and fifth grades.
Denny is most proud of his team who help recruit members and do the “heavy lifting” for Pack 150. Donald Bowling is assistant cubmaster and his wife, Nicole, is a Den leader. Along with Diane Criminger, they have been instrumental in building up the Pack’s membership.
The team has an entire slate of activities planned for the Pack this summer. On Saturday, Pack 150 members participated in the traditional Pinewood Derby, and three weeks ago, Sheriff Shelby White came by and spoke with members.
“The kids had a ball in the (sheriff’s) car,” said Denny, adding, “the Cub Scouts now have boys and girls in scouting and it is a tremendous family activity.”
Proud of what Scouting teaches and instills in youth, Denny said his own sons were taught how to repel down a 40-foot wall by the time they were 12 and had learned everything from bugs to budgets. He noted that of the 312 pilots and scientists selected as astronauts since 1959, 207 have been Scouts or involved in Scouting.
While Denny is not shooting for the stars, he does have a dream to raise enough money to be able to fund future activities for Pack 150 so Scouting won’t be a financial burden on parents.
Denny’s last Cub Scout cooking experience included preparing breakfast for 75 people in the middle of a field. He had only his Pack members and two griddles.
Saturday’s pancake and sausage breakfast will be a bit easier as Denny will have a crew of volunteers as well as Cub Scouts to prepare pancakes and sausage in the kitchen at United Methodist Church at 200 Dobbs St., Hertford. Breakfast will be served from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. and the cost is $8.
If your interested in joining, Cub Scout Pack 150 meets Wednesdays at 6:45 p.m. at United Methodist Church. For more information, contact Denny at SCOUTS 252-333-2030.