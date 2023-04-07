...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM SATURDAY TO 11 PM EDT
SUNDAY...
* WHAT...Northeast winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and
very rough waters expected.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River.
* WHEN...From 5 PM Saturday to 11 PM EDT Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.
&&
Joey Seals (middle), Food Lion's regional support specialist for Elizabeth City and the Outer Banks, helps his Food Lion teammates fill 5-pound bags of apples during Food Bank of the Albemarle's "Pack Madness" Sort-A-Rama, Wednesday.
Elizabeth City Councilman Kem Spence (second from right) and his teammates from Team Victory Praise & Worship, fill 5-pound bags of apples during Food Bank of the Albemarle's "Pack Madness" Sort-A-Rama, Wednesday.
Joey Seals (middle), Food Lion's regional support specialist for Elizabeth City and the Outer Banks, helps his Food Lion teammates fill 5-pound bags of apples during Food Bank of the Albemarle's "Pack Madness" Sort-A-Rama, Wednesday.
Elizabeth City Councilman Kem Spence (second from right) and his teammates from Team Victory Praise & Worship, fill 5-pound bags of apples during Food Bank of the Albemarle's "Pack Madness" Sort-A-Rama, Wednesday.
Three teams combined to bag more than 7,000 pounds of red and green apples during Food Bank of the Albemarle’s “Pack Madness” Sort-A-Rama competition Wednesday.
Team Albemarle Area United Way/Towne South Church of Christ won the contest by bagging 2,657 pounds of apples.
Finishing in second place with 2,240 pounds of apples bagged was a team representing the Moyock Food Lion grocery store.
Rounding out the top three was the nonprofit Small Business Connect, whose teammates packed 2,235 pounds of apples.
In all, 22 teams of as many as 12 members competed in the 45-minute contest, which was part of a free community event hosted by the food bank. The contest, plus free grilled hamburgers and tours of the food bank’s new facility, helped the agency mark its 40th anniversary of providing nutrition to the area’s food-insecure residents.
The contest kicked off at 4:30 p.m. and for the next 45 minutes the teams filled as many 5-pound bags of apples as they could before packing them into a large box. When filled, Food Bank volunteers helped cart the boxes to a warehouse where each bin was weighed.
Food Lion store manager Tisha Brown was busy hauling bags filled by her Moyock-branch teammates to the box, which was packed over the top within 15-20 minutes. Any second boxes that teams filled were considered bonus boxes.
“It means the world to me,” Brown said of Wednesday's event. “You’ve got to help families in need.”
Joey Seals, Food Lion’s regional support specialist for Elizabeth City and the Outer Banks, was seated at the head of his team’s assembly line.
“This is great,” Seals said after the contest was over. “Food Lion cares about feeding the community.”
Brian Gray, communications officer for Food Bank of the Albemarle, said approximately 44,000 pounds of apples were delivered by truck for the contest. The apples will be distributed to community food pantries within the food bank’s 15-county service area.
After the contest, officials from Food Bank of the Albemarle, the Elizabeth City Area Chamber of Commerce, area sponsors and others held a ribbon cutting to celebrate the new 44,000-square-foot expansion to the agency’s existing building at 109 Tidewater Way.
The food bank held its 40th anniversary gala in the expanded facility in February.
Food Lion is one of several key sponsors and supporters of Food Bank of the Albemarle.