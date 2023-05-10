Hundreds of kayakers and canoeists taking part in the 18th annual Paddle for the Border paddle away from the boat launch at the Dismal Swamp State Park in South Mills, Saturday, for the 7.5-mile trek to the Ballahack Boat Ramp in Chesapeake, Virginia.
With a tug and a pull from park rangers, kayakers enter the Dismal Swamp Canal in Camden County for Saturday's 18th annual Paddle for the Border. Hundreds of kayakers and canoeists paddled the 7.5 miles between Dismal Swamp State Park in South Mills and the Ballahack Boat Ramp in Chesapeake, Virginia.
Two paddlers begin the 7.5-mile trek on the Dismal Swamp Canal during the 18th annual Paddle for the Border, Saturday. Hundreds of kayakers and canoeists participated in the event on the historic waterway.
Kayaker Sheri Grace of Rural Hall and her German shepherd, Ava, prepare for the 7.5-mile trek to the Ballahack Boat Ramp in Chesapeake, Va. from the boat launch at the Dismal Swamp State Park in South Mills, Saturday. Grace and Ava were participating in the 18th annual Paddle for the Border.
Camden Commissioner Sissy Aydlett (left) and her husband, David, pose with their kayak prior to the start of the 18th annual Paddle for the Border, Saturday. The Aydletts, who are new to kayaking, participated in their first Paddle for the Border this year.
SOUTH MILLS — Last weekend's 18th Paddle for Border attracted both new and longtime paddlers to the 7.5-mile trek on the Dismal Swamp Canal.
Paddlers arrived early Saturday at Dismal Swamp State Park in South Mills, eager to begin a relaxing, non-competitive paddle up the canal to the Ballahack Boat Ramp in Chesapeake, Virginia. By 9 a.m., the rainbow parade of canoes, kayaks and paddle boards was underway on the historic waterway.
Camden County Commissioner Sissy Aydlett and her husband David were among those participating in their first Paddle for the Border. The couple just began kayaking last week, saying it would give them a chance to see a part of the county they hadn't seen before.
"We kayaked for about a mile last week for the first time," Sissy Adylett said.
The couple, who were the first to exit the canal at the Chesapeake boat ramp, enjoyed the event, she said.
“It was beautiful and a lot of fun," Adylett said. "Our county employees and volunteers have put so much time and effort into it. People need to take advantage of that. They did a great job."
Ed Bures, a Chesapeake, Virginia resident, was at the other end of the Paddle for the Border spectrum. A longtime kayaker, he was participating in his seventh Paddle for the Border.
Bures said Saturday's event gave him a chance to try out his new kayak, a 10.5-footer that he bought with money he earned selling his 15-footer. He figures the new kayak will be easier to use.
“Hopefully I’ll get out there more often," Bures said. "I wanted one that was shorter, easier to haul in my pickup. This one took me about five minutes to set up as opposed to one that I had."
Bures said Paddle for the Border is a good paddle for newcomers to kayaking.
“If you are new, start off slowly, get out there a couple of weeks before, do a mile or two, just take your time. It’s just relaxing here,” he said.
John McMillan, who has been paddling for about six years and teaches paddlers at an outdoor recreation company in Williamsburg, Virginia, also recommends Paddle for the Border to paddling newcomers.
McMillan said the Dismal Swamp Canal is beautiful and as favorable a paddle as the James River and Chickahominy River in Virginia, both of which he's paddled many times.
“It’s just like the nicest, smoothest road," he said. "If you are a cyclist you know exactly what I am talking about: long and steady, easy paddling.”
Paddle for the Border is also a fun event, McMillan said.
“It was fun to be out there with all the people and kind of weave through ‘em," he said. "I was cleaning out spider webs the whole way but it was beautiful."
Joe and Leigh Toth are both experienced kayakers and members of the New Bern Kayak Club. However, Saturday was their first Paddle for the Border. It also was their first experience paddling through a swamp, Leigh Toth said.
Joe Toth said he especially enjoyed the event because he had to give up kayaking for a year following shoulder surgery.
“It’s sore but it’s there,” he said smiling, and shifting his shoulder around. “The view, it was awesome, this is one of the nicest paddles we have done. The water was calm and that was nice. You didn’t have to worry about high waves or worry about water coming into your kayak here.”
The couple said they saw a number of other kayakers wearing New Bern Kayak Club apparel at Saturday's Paddle for the Border and plan to bring more club members to next year's event.
According to McMillan, this is a good time for both paddling newcomers and long-timers who haven't paddled in a while, to get out on the water.
He recommends beginning with a good breakfast, recognizing your limitations and getting some experience if you are not familiar with the gear. He also suggests getting acquainted with an area before going to paddle there. For people who are comfortable with at least a 3-mile trip, he says they can handle a 7-mile trip like Paddle for the Border.