SOUTH MILLS — Last weekend's 18th Paddle for Border attracted both new and longtime paddlers to the 7.5-mile trek on the Dismal Swamp Canal.

Paddlers arrived early Saturday at Dismal Swamp State Park in South Mills, eager to begin a relaxing, non-competitive paddle up the canal to the Ballahack Boat Ramp in Chesapeake, Virginia. By 9 a.m., the rainbow parade of canoes, kayaks and paddle boards was underway on the historic waterway.