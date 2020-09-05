A new downtown arts initiative aims to paint the town, or at least parts of it.
Project Art Downtown is behind many of the new wall murals residents may have already seen popping up.
There is one on the exterior wall at Muddy Waters Coffeehouse, another on the brick wall at Poindexter Street and E. Colonial Avenue, and another is in the works in Pailin’s Alley.
Barry Keyes is chairman of Project Art Downtown’s 9-member committee. He said the group was formed last year with its first project, which involved residents painting about 33 panels that are now on display in the windows of the Southern Hotel building.
“We just want to get art downtown,” Keyes said, of the committee’s goal.
The committee serves as a facilitator between artists and area businesses to seek permission to use their exterior walls for mural paintings. Keyes said the group also works closely with Debbie Malenfant, director of Elizabeth City Downtown Inc. The group also must get permission from the city’s Historic Preservation Commission before beginning any projects.
Artist Hope Malott just finished and mounted a nearly 20-foot tall mural outside the building that houses her business, Studio 511.
Because of the building’s historic value, she had to paint her mural on wooden panels and then mount the mural to the brick wall. That’s because the wall was made of the original brick that had never been painted, she said. Walls that already have been painted over can be directly painted on, she said.
Studio 511 occupies the bottom floor space at E. Colonial Avenue and Poindexter Street across Poindexter from the old Carolina Bar & Grill. Malott’s mural featuring a large blue heron is mounted on the Colonial Avenue side of her building. She chose nature as the theme because she wanted to showcase the area’s outdoor beauty.
“We have a beautiful river here,” she said.
Adding color and beauty to downtown is an aspect she likes most about Project Art Downtown, Malott said.
“I just think it’s the beautification of Elizabeth City,” she said. “These murals are wonderful.”
Keyes said that the committee has more mural projects planned, and that’s something Malott looks forward to.
“I would love to see more, and I’d love to paint more,” said Malott, who’s also known for having her trusty art shop beagle Dusty by her side.
Artist Holly Luke, who painted the mural at Muddy Waters, is currently working on a much larger project on the wall at the Elizabeth Street end of Pailin’s Alley.
The mural is being painted on the building of Josh Tunnell’s Appraisal Service, at 601 Elizabeth Street. The mural spotlights craft beers, live music entertainment, hanging plants and other aspects of downtown nightlife that Pailin’s Alley provides. The right side of the mural features in large text “Pailin’s Alley,” which is readily visible by downtown visitors as they enter from the Camden Causeway bridge.
Luke said that Project Art Downtown helped fund nearly a quarter of the cost to paint the mural. Because the mural is part of downtown beautification efforts, Luke also was able to take advantage of an ECDI discount when purchasing paint from Sherwin-Williams, she said.
Luke, who moved to Elizabeth City about three years ago, said she enjoys living here and looks forward to seeing more art downtown.
“I think this is town is charming and wonderful with so many potential spots for lovely art,” she said.
She’d also like to see a mix of art mediums, such as sculptures, displayed in common locations. Luke painted the mural at Muddy Waters on her own initiative after being asked by the owners of the Main Street coffee shop.
Another project supported by Project Art Downtown was a mural painted last November by artist and owner of Dear Alchemy Collaboratory, Jessa Trotman. Her wall-sized mural features a lighthouse and floral designs on the south-facing wall of the building occupied by Albemarle Floral and Nobel Brothers, at 505 E. Church Street. The mural can easily be seen by motorists passing by on Ehringhaus Street.
Keyes said a “Call to Artists” project is also in the works. As part of the project, artists will be able to submit applications to paint a mural on a wall already specified by Project Art Downtown. The project also pays the artist who’s chosen for the project.
“If they get selected, they get paid to paint,” Keyes said.