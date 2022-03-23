HERTFORD — With the floor to its gallery now repaired, the Perquimans Arts League plans to celebrate its reopening with what it's calling an Opening Redux Reception.
The event will be held at 133 N. Church St., Hertford, on Thursday, March 31, at 5 p.m.
PAL has already been accepting the artwork of local artists for display in the gallery. Next week's reception will feature that work as well as the artwork of 42 students in the Perquimans County Schools to celebrate Youth Art Month.
The youth art exhibit, which will be on display through April 2, includes the works of 20 students from Perquimans Central School, 14 students from Hertford Grammar School and eight from Perquimans County High School. The students’ chosen media include colored pencils, oil pastels, markers, and mixed media collage.
Next week's reception will also include a meet-and-greet with Jack Pardue for whom PAL is naming its youth gallery. PAL will announce the gallery's official naming as the Jack Pardue Gallery of Youth Art during the reception.
PAL's Board of Directors recently voted to name PAL's youth gallery for Pardue, a Hertford resident who donated 66 of his artworks to the arts group.
"This generous donation enabled PAL to enjoy a very successful auction which raised significant dollars to support youth art education and continued renovation efforts," PAL President Vaneeda Bennett said.
PAL opened the renovated gallery in October following an extensive renovation. Because of buckling in the floor, however, the arts group had move out all artwork and close the gallery in February so the floor could be repaired.