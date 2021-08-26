The COVID-19 pandemic has canceled the first-ever Love Your River Community Celebration for a third time.
Green Saves Green, the local conservation group spearheading the festival, announced this week the twice-rescheduled event will not be held on Oct. 2 as originally planned.
“Most regrettably, after two and a half years of planning and two postponements due to pandemic conditions, we’re announcing the cancellation of our Love Your River Community Celebration,” Marlene Greer, chairwoman of the Love Your River program said in a statement. “With COVID-19 Delta variant cases surging, and the dangers that poses to the community and especially to children, we do not want to host a potential superspreader event.”
According to the Centers for Disease Data Tracker, Pasquotank County has reported 104 new COVID-19 cases over the past seven days. There also have been 12 new hospital admissions for COVID in the county over the seven days through Tuesday.
Nita Coleman, a member of Green Saves Green, said “it was a different world” when organizers first started planning for Love Your River in January 2019. The event was scheduled to feature food trucks and waterfront activities, such as pontoon boat rides, fishing, a wetlands walk, sailing and more.
“Love Your River was originally conceived as a huge community celebration of the 50th anniversary of Earth Day, set for April 18 2020, but we had to cancel a month before due to the pandemic,” Coleman said.
The event was rescheduled for April 17 of this year but again had to be canceled because of the pandemic. Organizers had hoped the third time would be the charm, and the event could be held in early October. But rising cases forced them to again make the tough decision to cancel.
“A year and a half and two reschedules later, and with so many falling ill with the Delta variant, it’s just not feasible, or responsible, to proceed with our plans to host a large gathering this fall,” Coleman said.
Greer said Green Saves Green officials “deeply appreciate” the event’s sponsors, partners and volunteers “for their support and effort” and hope to work with them on future projects.
“When the time is right, we intend to hold a series of free public events, each focused on an element of our original Love Your River plan,” Greer said. “We’re looking at pontoon boat ecology tours, trips for families in long canoes, meet-up paddles, and an electric car show with exhibits, among others. So Love Your River isn’t going away; it’s just changing.”
Coleman also said Green Saves Green’s 23 River Keepers also will continue to monitor local waterways. The group also has a second Valentine’s Day tree giveaway planned, has adopted the Fenwick Hollowell Trail, and is gearing up for its fifth Litter Sweep in October.