Two N.C. Department of Transportation road projects in Pasquotank County have been pushed back again because of revenue shortfalls created by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Albemarle Rural Planning Organization informed County Manager Sparty Hammett last week that NCDOT is reprogramming major road projects in the region because of funding constraints.
NCDOT reduced funding for its Strategic Transportation Improvement Program by $2 billion for projects over the next 10 years.
Pasquotank projects affected include the Oak Stump Road-U.S. Highway 17 Business intersection project and the Hughes Boulevard project.
“Basically, it’s a delay; schedule it for another day,” said Pasquotank Planning and Inspections Director Shelly Cox.
Camden County Manager Ken Bowman said he hasn’t received any notification from NCDOT regarding project delays. However, he acknowledged that money is going to be tight across the state the next few years.
“No news is good news,” Bowman said.
One major planned project in Camden is the widening of a 10-mile stretch of U.S. Highway 158 between N.C. Highway 34 in Camden and N.C. Highway 168 in Currituck. The project has an estimated cost of around $117 million.
“That one (Highway 158) is scheduled for 2026,” Bowman said. “It is still a few years down the road and in the interim they will do the planning, the environmental studies and things like that. Hopefully, that one gets done because that is going to have a huge economic impact for Camden.”
The U.S. 17 paving project in Camden from the Pasquotank line to the Virginia state line is scheduled to begin in 2025 and cost around $6.1 million. That section of U.S. 17 is part of the proposed I-87 project that will stretch from Raleigh to the Virginia state line.
The Oak Stump Road project is now scheduled to begin in 2022 while the Hughes Boulevard improvements are now delayed until 2028.
The Oak Stump Road project is an intersection improvement estimated to cost $2.1 million. The Hughes Boulevard project will widen the road from three to five lanes on a 1.5-mile stretch between Church and North Road streets. That section will include several roundabouts and will cost an estimated $1.5 million.
The Oak Stump Road project was placed on hold last fall because of NCDOT budget constraints. Then in April, construction was pushed back to 2021 because of COVID-related shortfalls.
Back in April, NCDOT said the Hughes Boulevard project was being pushed back to 2023. Construction has now been pushed back another five years. Both projects will improve traffic flow and increase safety.
“Those projects have been identified as being primary needs,” Cox said. “There are a lot of safety concerns that could negatively affect us by pushing it back.”
NCDOT Communications Officer Tim Hass said the Mid-Currituck Bridge project was recently delayed and that bids will most likely be let in 2022 if lawsuits opposing the project are resolved.
“Depending on the pace of the legal proceedings, we will then determine what month in that fiscal year (2022) would be the appropriate let date,” Hass said.
DOT gets it funding from various revenue sources, all of which have been adversely affected by the coronavirus crisis.
One of the largest sources of funding is gas tax revenue which has been severely affected by lower gas prices at the pump and motorists driving fewer miles because of stay-at-home orders. DOT also collects taxes on car sales and vehicle fees from the N.C. Division of Motor Vehicles.