It’s hard to imagine any positive outcomes of the COVID-19 pandemic, but the regional public health agency has a good story to tell.
Albemarle Regional Health Services has led the way in the region’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic, which was declared in March 2020. Because of ARHS’ role, residents have become more aware of the many services it provides the public.
“Throughout the last year the community has been given a different perspective of ARHS,” said Amy Underhill, a spokeswoman for the agency.
ARHS is formed of local health departments in each of the following eight counties: Bertie, Camden, Chowan, Currituck, Hertford, Gates, Pasquotank and Perquimans.
“ARHS has a unique structure with our regional model; therefore, it was hard for the community to see the connection between all eight health departments,” Underhill said. “Now, there is better understanding of our regional structure and the role of public health.”
ARHS nurses and other employees have been dispatched to all eight counties to assist residents during the pandemic. This effort has helped to bolster the public’s understanding of the health agency’s role.
“The role we have played during the pandemic has helped people understand who we are,” Underhill said. “Community awareness of our services has increased, as well as connections to agencies and other partners across the region. It will be important moving forward to maximize educational opportunities and build upon these new relationships to strengthen our services.”
The pandemic also has shined a light on the need for preventive and behavioral health care services.
“By raising awareness of AHRS’ services, we can help bridge that gap for many in our community,” Underhill said. “Citizens start to realize that the health department is not just for immunizations, but can provide comprehensive care through our services.”
Underhill cited examples as evidence that community awareness of public health has grown. One is a through-the-roof increase in the number of people who follow ARHS’ Facebook page.
On March 15, 2020, the ARHS page’s number of Facebook followers was 973, compared to 5,941 followers in February of this year, Underhill said.
“Individual comments have been very positive overall,” she said. “Community members have written letters to the editor in appreciation of our efforts. We have received an outpouring of gratitude from the community with donations of food, goody bags, tents with portable heaters and personal thank-you notes. They see how hard our staff is working and these kind gestures go a long way in recognizing our efforts.”
Technology also has a hand in helping ARHS to manage the many services it provides.
“Telehealth services have helped increase access to ARHS services,” Underhill said. “Being able to integrate telehealth has been a lifeline for our programs, including behavioral health and has allowed for increased patient contacts.”
Since March, residents have been urged to take certain measures to help reduce the spread of the novel coronavirus, the virus that causes the respiratory disease COVID-19. Those steps include frequent hand washing, maintaining a safe distance of at least six feet from other people and not venturing outside the home more than necessary.
“Good hygiene and hand washing are fundamental public health practices proven to reduce the spread of viruses,” Underhill said. “Increased community education on the importance of hand washing to prevent the spread of COVID-19 has changed people’s behavior and actions.”
Underhill is hopeful that residents will continue to realize the benefits of these measures well after the pandemic has ended.
“I think people have also seen the importance of staying home when they are sick and how important that measure is in preventing the spread of infections,” she said. “Increased awareness of staying healthy has hopefully changed the way we lead our lives and has created healthier habits.”