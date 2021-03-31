Students are showing increased interest in health-related careers — and a desire to be part of the solution during a global pandemic is one of the reasons.
Robin Harris, College of The Albemarle’s dean of Health Sciences and Wellness Programs, said students and prospective students see what has been happening with COVID-19 and it’s affecting how they think about health care careers.
“People want to be one of those heroes that is taking care of people,” Harris said.
Ashley Wentz, who is seeking her associate degree in nursing, said right now is a challenging time for nurses because of the pandemic. But the need for nurses also makes it a good time to be entering the profession, she said.
Wentz said she initially wanted to be a labor and delivery nurse but since completing her preceptorship in the operating room at Vidant Chowan Hospital she has become interested in working as a surgical nurse.
Jordyn Russell, who is also seeking an associate degree in nursing, has a deeply personal story about how she became interested in nursing.
She has siblings who are triplets and now healthy 12-year-olds. But she remembers when they were in the neonatal intensive care unit at Sentara Norfolk General Hospital right after they were born.
Russell wants to work as a neonatal nurse. “I’ve wanted to be a nurse since I was 11,” she said.
Taylor Edwards, another nursing student at COA, comes from a family of nurses and said she has understood from a young age the importance of what nurses do.
Making a difference is also a motivation for many students in health-related programs at Elizabeth City State University.
For instance, ECSU students are studying the effects on mental health of frequent hurricane disasters in Bertie County, explained Kulwinder Kaur-Walker, professor of psychology at ECSU.
“We are out in the community,” she said.
Kaur-Walker said students also have been researching ways that COVID-19 has affected student learning and student engagement. Students are looking at how COVID has affected urban and rural populations, she said.
“If definitely has given us a different perspective,” Kaur-Walker said.
At ECSU, all health programs include a focus on health challenges that are specific to northeastern North Carolina. The Department of Health and Human Studies encompasses four majors: psychology, kinesiology, social work and pharmaceutical science.
Psychology delves into psychological health, kinesiology looks at wellness and nutrition, social work addresses the health needs of under-served populations. Students learn how to help people navigate complicated health care systems and get the help that they need.
Boung Jin Kang, professor of health and physical education at ECSU, said students study the importance of nutrition, and the kinesiology department also participates in community service through sponsorship of a food pantry program.
“During disasters the food pantry really becomes a lifesaver,” said Kuldeep Rawat, dean of the School of Science, Aviation, Health, and Technology. “And it has been a lifesaver during COVID.”
Melody Brackett, director of the social work program at ECSU, noted that students contribute greatly to the community through their internships.
“That is a great opportunity for our students,” Brackett said.
Brackett noted that social workers are in great demand and the program prepares students for those jobs. If they choose to work in northeastern North Carolina they also get training tailored specifically to the challenges facing people in the rural counties in this part of the state.
ECSU officials note that all of the campus’s health-related programs are growing. Rawat said exercise science had five students in the fall of 2017 and now has 129. Social work also has grown and now has 125 students. Pharmaceutical science also has tremendous potential for growth, he said.
Anthony Emekelam, who chairs ECSU’s Department of Health and Human Studies, explained that ECSU has a 3+3 program with the University of Maryland-Eastern Shore in which students complete three years of pharmaceutical science at ECSU and then take three years at UMES and become eligible for the PharmD degree.
Rawat said the university is exploring similar agreements with other pharmacy schools.