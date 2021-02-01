Pasquotank County’s Confederate monument’s next home could be on private property near another monument significant to Pasquotank’s history.
The Pasquotank Board of Commissioners Special Projects Committee voted unanimously Monday afternoon to have county staff further research a proposal from Warren Weidrick to move the monument to his property at 1371 Four Forks Road.
The committee reviewed six offers to take the monument but Weidrick’s offer was the only one received from a county resident. The next closest request to take the monument came from a property owner in Chowan County while several offers came from Virginia residents.
County Manager Sparty Hammett said staff will “tie up the loose ends” of Weidrick’s proposal to keep the monument in Pasquotank and bring a recommendation back to the Feb. 15 meeting of the Special Projects Committee. The full board then must also approve the proposed site.
Hammett said the county will also seek bids on what it will cost to move the monument to Weidrick’s property and present those at the Feb. 15 meeting.
“We need to solidify that, and walk through some of these issues,” Hammett said. “There is a lot of difference in moving it to Nixonton rather than Virginia.”
Weidrick’s site is visible from Halls Creek Road and in close proximity to the historical monument that marks the site of the First General Assembly Meeting in North Carolina. The property is also near the grounds of a former church that is now occupied by the Pasquotank County Ruritan Club.
John Morrison, a local attorney representing Weidrick, said in a letter to Hammett that Weidrick advised him that the Ruritan Club is “amenable” to the monument at the proposed location.
All three commissioners on the Special Projects Committee — Cecil Perry, Barry Overman and Sean Lavin — want Hammett to verify that the club is not opposed to Weidrick having the monument as well as other details of his proposal.
Morrison also wrote that Weidrick intends to fence in the monument and that the location will provide close visual access from a public road.
Morrison also said Weidrick is willing to allow visitors to come onto his property by appointment and at reasonable times to view the monument. Weidrick is also open to hosting events by “educationally-oriented civic groups.”
“He would not permit racially-motivated organizations or glorification of the nightmare years leading up to the Civil War and continuing through Reconstruction and Jim Crow,” Morrison wrote. “There would be no Confederate battle flags on display.”
Weidrick is also willing to consider restrictive covenants on his land to ensure the proper preservation of the monument and that he is financially able to take possession of the monument, Morrison wrote.
The Board of Commissioners voted last summer to move the monument from the courthouse square where it’s been since 1911, using the “public safety” exception in state law allowing its removal.
A 2015 law passed by state lawmakers prohibited the removal of “objects of remembrance” like Confederate monuments from public property without state approval. The law, however, included several exceptions, one allowing removal if the monument has become a “threat to public safety because of an unsafe or dangerous condition.”
In voting to remove the monument and cite the public safety exemption, commissioners expressed concern the statue might become a rallying point for demonstrators opposed to Confederate imagery. A number of North Carolina communities removed their Confederate monuments last year in the wake of racial justice protests following the death of George Floyd, a Black man killed in Minneapolis while in the custody of white police officer.
The Special Projects Committee has met several times since that vote to try and find a new home for the monument.