HERTFORD — A study committee has recommended keeping Perquimans County’s Confederate monument on the courthouse green but adding signage to put the 109-year-old monument in context for its time.
The panel also recommended approaching the private owners of the Colored Union Soldiers Monument about relocating it the courthouse green. The panel recommended the monument, which celebrates African Americans who served in the Union Army, be placed in a “location of equal stature and prominence” to the Confederate monument.
The committee considered a proposal to alter the monument’s granite panels to remove any reference to the Confederacy, but that proposal failed to receive a majority vote.
Perquimans County Manager Frank Heath will present a summary of the committee’s recommendations at commissioners’ July 6 meeting. A public hearing will be held on the panel’s recommendations in August.
The Perquimans Board of Commissioners is not bound by the committee’s recommendations. It may take whatever action it deems appropriate, Heath said.
The Board of Commissioners appointed the panel last spring to study the monument’s future on the courthouse green after receiving requests from the town of Hertford, the Perquimans chapter of the NAACP and two county commissioners to remove it.
According to DocSouth, a digital initiative affiliated with the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, Perquimans County’s Confederate monument features an obelisk resting atop a finished granite plinth sitting on a low, two-tiered granite base.
In high relief on the plinth’s front face is a furled Confederate battle flag with the words “1861 and 1865.” Below the flag are the words “Our Soldiers.” Crossed sabers in their scabbards are on the monument’s back face.