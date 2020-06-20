The local economic development commission has named the three panelists who will choose recipients for grants from Pasquotank County's new relief fund for small businesses hammered by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Christian Lockamy, director of the Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Economic Development Commission, announced in a press release Friday that Angie Wills, Matthew Fowler and Will Thompson will serve on the panel charged with distributing the $250,000 in grants from the county's COVID-19 Small Business Grant program.
Pasquotank commissioners recently agreed to spend $250,000 from the county's $898,000 appropriation in federal COVID-19 relief money helping small businesses that have lost revenue during the COVID-19 pandemic. Under the program’s rules, eligible small businesses could receive a grant of up to $2,500 from the fund.
Wills, Fowler and Thompson will work with Lockamy and Elizabeth City Downtown Director Debbie Malenfant to determine which small businesses qualify for a grant and then distribute checks to those approved.
Wills is a business officer in the Division of Student Affairs at Elizabeth City State University. She formerly worked as program manager for River City Community Development's YouthBuild program.
Fowler is director of the NC Works Center in Elizabeth City and Edenton who formerly held a similar position in High Point. He also has worked in the private sector providing staffing services to businesses.
Thompson is vice president and business relationship manager with Atlantic Union Bank in Elizabeth City. He previously worked in variety of roles for PNC, Wachovia and nCino in Wilmington.
Pasquotank Commissioner Lloyd Griffin, chairman of the EDC, thanked Wills, Fowler and Thompson for agreeing to serve on the panel. He also thanked their employers for supporting their decision to serve on the panel.
"We are honored and appreciative of the grant committee for helping the county and our small businesses," he said in the press release. "Angie, Matthew and Will all bring valuable experience and are good people."
The three-member committee will convene to begin reviewing applications once the application date closes on July 10, according to the release.
Some of the requirements to receive a grant include being a for-profit business with a “brick-and-mortar” presence in the county; having at least one employee; having gross revenues of less than $2 million a year; and being able to show a revenue loss of at least 20 percent because of COVID-19.
To be considered for a grant, businesses must submit specific documentation, including a statement showing their monthly revenue for the three-month period between March 1, 2019 and May 31, 2019, and the three-month period between March 1, 2020 and May 31, 2020.
If a business was not in operation for the three-month period in 2019, it can submit revenue documentation for the period between Dec. 31, 2019 and Feb, 29 of this year.
Detailed program guidelines for the COVID-19 Small Business Program and grant applications are currently available at www.pasquotankcountync.org/covid19grants.
Printed guidelines and applications are also available at the EDC office, at the county manager's office, at the Pasquotank County Library, at ECDI's office and at local small business development offices. For more information, call the EDC at 338-0169 or ECDI at 338-4104.