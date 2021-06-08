The move of Pasquotank County’s Confederate monument to private property in Nixonton took another step forward Monday.
A court hearing in Dare County later this month, however, could slow down the move.
Pasquotank commissioners’ Special Projects Committee unanimously recommended on Monday moving the monument from the county courthouse to Warren Weidrick’s property at 1371 Four Forks Road.
Committee members Cecil Perry, Barry Overman and Sean Lavin voted to recommend the move. The full Board of Commissioners is scheduled to act on the recommendation following a public hearing scheduled for July 12.
Commissioners voted 4-3 last July to move the monument from the courthouse.
A 2015 law passed by state lawmakers prohibited the removal of “objects of remembrance” like Confederate monuments from public property without state approval. The law, however, included several exceptions, one allowing removal if the monument has become a “threat to public safety because of an unsafe or dangerous condition,” which the county cited in its recommendation to commissioners to remove the monument.
While the Special Projects Committee has recommended a plan to the move the monument, the county still faces a pending court challenge from the Colonel William F. Martin Camp 1521 Sons of the Confederacy and the North Carolina Division of Sons of Confederate Veterans.
The two groups filed motions last year seeking a temporary restraining order and preliminary injunction to block the monument’s removal from the Pasquotank courthouse.
The motions asked that the monument’s removal from the courthouse property first be settled by the North Carolina Historical Commission.
On Nov. 23, the Historical Commission, acting on advice from state Attorney General Josh Stein, declined to act on the matter, stating the two groups that sought the injunction lacked standing to seek it. The commission also ruled the Monument Protection Act of 2015 does not apply to the Confederate statue in Pasquotank.
But the two groups are appealing that ruling in Pasquotank Superior Court. County Attorney Mike Cox told the committee that a hearing on the matter is scheduled for June 21 in Dare County Superior Court.
“They are appealing the State Historical Commission’s decision from November,” Cox said. “Even though the county is not a party to it, we have an interest in it and I would like to go down there and see that hearing.”
Perry asked Cox how the legal proceedings could “affect us.”
“I am reluctant to say too much in open session, but I will say it could affect us,” Cox said. “I don’t have a timeline for it because this was an appeal from November. It was filed in January and we are in June already. As far as it would affect our situation here, I would be more inclined to discuss that in closed session.”
The Special Projects Committee then voted to go into closed session to discuss the matter. After the closed session, the committee voted to proceed with moving the monument to Weidrick’s property.
The committee also recommended Monday paying $28,000 from county funds to dismantle the monument and move it to Weidrick’s property.
Wiedrick will pay the cost to build a new foundation for the monument along with hiring a company to reassemble it. Weidrick said it will take approximately a week to erect the monument on his property once he receives it.
Dismantling and moving the monument from the courthouse to Weidrick’s property is expected to take two to three days.
County officials did not discuss a date when the monument would be moved if the full board approves the move to Weidrick’s property at its July 12 meeting.
Perry has long advocated moving the monument from public grounds and said the location will provide people with a place to learn about history.
“As a former classroom teacher, I think it will give people in the community a better opportunity to have field trips, and actually have honest discussions on the meaning and so forth of the monument,” Perry said. “I think it is a very special location.”