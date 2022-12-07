...DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EST TODAY...
* WHAT...Dense fog will reduce visibility to less than 1 NM.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River, and Pamlico Sound.
* WHEN...Until noon EST today.
* IMPACTS...Low visibility will make navigation difficult.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If you must navigate, proceed with caution. Use proper fog
signals. Make sure all running lights are on. Remember to use
your radar and compass.
&&
Panel to hold meeting to discuss opioid crisis, use of settlement funds in Pasquotank
The Pasquotank County Opioid Advisory Committee will hold a public meeting Thursday at the Weeksville Lions Club to discuss ways to address the opioid crisis in the county.
Pasquotank will be receiving funds from the national settlement with the pharmaceutical companies, and the state has given the county 12 projects "proven to help address opioid addiction," according to a committee press release.
Thursday's meeting, which begins at 10:30 a.m., is designed to elicit the public's opinions on the opioid crisis and the 12 recommended projects "that would help Pasquotank the most," the release states.
Pasquotank will receive $2.5 million in settlement money over 18 years, including a little less than $300,000 this year. Beginning in 2023, the annual payment will range from $200,000 down to the $106,000 during the last seven years.
The Weeksville Lions Club is located at 2760 Peartree Road, Elizabeth City.