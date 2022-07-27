...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 8 PM EDT
THURSDAY...
...HEAT ADVISORY HAS EXPIRED...
* WHAT...Heat index values of 105 to 110 expected.
* WHERE...Pasquotank, Camden, Western Currituck, Bertie, Chowan
and Perquimans Counties.
* WHEN...For the Heat Advisory, from noon to 8 PM EDT Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
Discussing opportunities for “economic mobility” in the region at Elizabeth City State University Wednesday are (l-r) moderator Anita Brown-Graham of ncIMPACT; College of The Albemarle Vice President of Learning Evonne Carter; Air Station Elizabeth City commanding officer Capt. Chip Lewin; and ECSU School of Science, Aviation, Health, and Technology Dean Kuldeep Rawat.
Area residents’ opportunities for “economic mobility” — the chance to train for and get a good job — was the topic of a town hall-style meeting at the K.E. White Center Wednesday.
The event included two panel discussions moderated by Anita Brown-Graham of the ncIMPACT initiative of the University of North Carolina School of Government. The UNC initiative and the Albemarle Commission co-hosted the event in conjunction with Elizabeth City State University.
Members of the first panel included Evonne Carter, vice president of learning at College of The Albemarle; Capt. Chip Lewin, commanding officer at U.S. Coast Guard Air Station Elizabeth City; and Kuldeep Rawat, dean of ECSU’s School of Science, Aviation, Health and Technology.
Lewin mentioned that the military is an important economic driver in Elizabeth City as it is in many communities. He said important sectors of the economy in the area include the military, aviation and health care.
Rawat said ECSU offers a wide variety of programs and the university works to ensure that aviation students get quality training that will prepare them for good jobs in aviation.
ECSU is committed to meeting aviation industry standards and has earned the highly regarded Aviation Accrediting Board International accreditation, he said.
The university also is affordable and ensures that cost is not a barrier to training for good aviation jobs.
When Brown-Graham quipped that she might need to make a career change to aviation or unmanned aerial systems (drones), Rawat replied, “We can make that happen.”
Carter said COA also offers students ways to get jobs that will pay good salaries. She noted that Lewin had mentioned health care as an important sector in the local economy.
“When you talk about health care, we have some phenomenal programs at COA,” Carter said.
COA’s health care programs have been very successful helping local students achieve economic mobility, she said. Other programs with good economic mobility potential include welding, machining, and aviation maintenance, she said.
Lewin noted, “The military in general is a really great economic mobility option.” He noted that the Coast Guard in Elizabeth City offers a lot of high-tech civilian jobs as well as positions filled by active duty Coast Guard personnel.
He said many people are reaching retirement age. “We need to regenerate youth in our workforce,” he said.
A second panel was made up of Brandi Bragg, career pathways facilitator with Northeast NC Career Pathways; Gary Brown, vice chancellor for student affairs at ECSU; and Lenora Jarvis-Mackey, CEO/president of River City Community Development Corp.
Brown talked about the need to look at students’ needs holistically, including attending to mental health and well-being needs. ECSU has initiatives related to student engagement, developing a sense of community, and fostering diversity, equity and inclusion, Brown said.
Bragg mentioned the importance of helping people understand the education and training opportunities available in the area.
Bragg and Brown also talked about services that are tailored to the unique needs of veterans.
Jarvis-Mackey talked about River City CDC’s YouthBuild program, which works with people ages 16-24 who need to get on the right path.
“We start with them where they are,” she said, and offer a GED or diploma, training in a trade, and help furthering their education if that’s what they wish to pursue.