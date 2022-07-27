Panel Discussion

Discussing opportunities for “economic mobility” in the region at Elizabeth City State University Wednesday are (l-r) moderator Anita Brown-Graham of ncIMPACT; College of The Albemarle Vice President of Learning Evonne Carter; Air Station Elizabeth City commanding officer Capt. Chip Lewin; and ECSU School of Science, Aviation, Health, and Technology Dean Kuldeep Rawat.

 Reggie Ponder/The Daily Advance

Area residents’ opportunities for “economic mobility” — the chance to train for and get a good job — was the topic of a town hall-style meeting at the K.E. White Center Wednesday.

The event included two panel discussions moderated by Anita Brown-Graham of the ncIMPACT initiative of the University of North Carolina School of Government. The UNC initiative and the Albemarle Commission co-hosted the event in conjunction with Elizabeth City State University.