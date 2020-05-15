EDENTON — The COVID-19 pandemic has exposed the gap between areas that have broadband internet access and those that do not, a group of rural broadband advocates said last week.
NC Rural Center’s advocacy program, Rural Counts, brought together several state lawmakers and leaders in the effort to increase broadband access in rural areas. The online meeting was the first of a five-part webinar series, Rural Talk.
Robert Hosford, USDA Rural Development state director, pointed out that increasing broadband access has significant benefits for rural communities.
“A lack of the technology has a direct impact on workforce development and schools,” he said. “Some kids in the state are not able to take advantage of the remote-learning services being provided by schools during this pandemic. Just because there is adequate service at work, doesn’t mean there is service at home. Whether a kid goes to school in Raleigh’s Five-Points area, rural Perquimans County or Columbus County, they have to have access to the internet.”
Jody Huestess, vice president of marketing and sales at the Atlantic Telephone Membership Corp. in Shallotte, noted that broadband isn’t just for streaming TV shows.
“I’m grateful for the service we have,” Huestess said. “I have a second-grader and fourth-grader at home. The fourth-grader does Zoom calls with her class three times a week. She can continue classroom-type discussions from home with classmates across the county. If she weren’t able to use that, I’m not sure how she’d get these things done.”
ATMC is one of seven telephone co-operatives across the state.
Jeff Sural, North Carolina Broadband Infrastructure Office director, noted how the COVID-19 pandemic highlights inequality.
“It’s brought to bear the difference between the haves and have-nots,” he said. “If you have broadband, you are able to continue to do a lot of things your were able to do at work.”
Surai noted there are a number of companies working to provide broadband access in the state. The sticking points, he said, are population density and a company’s ability to pursue a viable business model.
Huestess noted areas that need broadband must have someone to take a leadership role and push for services.
“You can’t sit back as an individual and think ‘It would be great to have internet. Someone may be working on it,’” Huestess said. “Even some spots in the state’s more populated counties do not have broadband access. You have to step up and champion for getting that service.”
Installing broadband is an expensive undertaking, costing $30,000 to $50,000 a mile to install.
“It makes no financial sense, but if you get some funding, it may be feasible,” Huestess said. “Now if they are installing, they have to make it sustainable to serve you now and 10-15 years from now. You only want to spend that money once.”
The COVID-19 outbreak has presented rural broadband proponents an opportunity to highlight the problems the difference in access causes, Surai said.
“There is a lot of data that some people should have broadband services. What we’re finding is that service may be available down the street or across the street from you, but not in your household,” he said.
The Broadband Infrastructure Office is working to distribute a survey about broadband access in the coming days. The goal is to overlay survey information with federal data to see where state and federal funding to expand access is really needed.
Affordable broadband provides access to programs and incentives that can help people more fully integrate in the larger society. Having access to telehealth and remote learning is important.
“We must sure people in vulnerable populations understand how important and essential the internet is,” Sural said.
Sural noted that several rural communities have gotten creative bringing broadband to residents. For example, Colerain partnered with a small cable company to expand service.
“Roanoke saw a need in the community when a number of customers took action,” he said. “A company stepped up and provided venture capital to provide the broadband service.”