Lisa Lutz and Dawnmarie Betts walked out of the Walmart store in Elizabeth City Wednesday afternoon after a busy shopping day.
The pair of city residents said they had gotten an early start in their search for bottled water and a few cleaning products, even traveling to a couple of stores — Kroger, Sam’s Club and Walmart — in Chesapeake, Va.
But getting an early start didn’t produce a result different from what would have happened had they started in the middle of the afternoon: they weren’t able to find many of the things they were looking for.
Betts was wearing a mask over her mouth and nose.
“I’m a heart patient with a health problem that is ongoing. I’ve been wearing a mask for a long time. I want to be careful because there is no repairing my heart,” she said.
A survey of other local shoppers at Walmart and local grocery stores on Wednesday showed most pushing shopping carts with fewer than a dozen items.
That’s far cry from last weekend when panic shopping in response to the coronavirus pandemic seemed to have set in, and many shopping carts were swollen beyond their frames hauling everything from cases of bottled water and boxes of cleaning supplies to bundles of toilet paper.
The panic shopping was so intense the National Retail Federation and the Retail Industry Leaders Association felt the need on Sunday to urge shoppers to restrain themselves, noting the stockpiling would have consequences for persons who might need the items more.
“Hoarding and stockpiling creates unnecessary gaps between the time that someone who truly needs a product can find it back on retailers’ shelves,” the business groups said in a statement, according to The Associated Press. “This is particularly important for our most vulnerable neighbors — the elderly and those who are struggling with other health issues.”
Residents interviewed this week say they are now looking for items they either couldn’t find earlier or need for a particular recipe.
Dennis Figgs Jr., a Elizabeth City resident, said his wife thought sloppy joes would be something good for dinner this week. Unfortunately, they spent more than three days searching three different grocery stores for ground beef.
“Saturday was spent picking up items we need, more of the essentials,” Figgs said. “That was a routine, monthly grocery shopping trip for us to Walmart. We did buy extra items so we wouldn’t need to go out unless absolutely necessary. We think about essentials versus luxury or cosmetic items at a time like this.”
Figgs said he and his wife were searching for home cleaning products — and happy to find what they needed.
“To my surprise, people were leaving liquid items on the shelf like Lysol’s multi-surface cleaner and clearing shelves of those canisters of wipes,” he said. “We gladly put the last bottle of that liquid cleaner in our basket because we already have paper towels we can use with the liquid cleaner.”
Camron Gorham, another Elizabeth City resident shopping at Food Lion on Wednesday, said his family has shopped normally over the last two weeks but remained on alert for items that were disappearing from store shelves.
Like many consumers, Gorham had to visit multiple stores to find some items he was looking for.
Gorham said he thinks employees at area grocery stores are doing a good job of trying to keep shelves stocked.
“Aside from the panic shopping (for toilet paper and water) I think the influx in empty shelves is just due to kids being home from school and families needing to feed them,” he said.
Gorham said on his last trip to the grocery store he was able to find enough items to stock up his refrigerator and pantry. He figures he’ll do the same when he goes back.
“I was hoping that toward the end of the week the buying would level off and whoever needed things like toilet paper would be able to get them, so we’ll see,” he said.
Some retailers are changing their hours to allow store employees to restock empty shelves. The Walmart in Elizabeth City has posted a sign on its door indicating that its hours are currently 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. Aldi’s notice states its operating hours are now 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.