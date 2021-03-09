Troyvon Eason will forever be a Panther. That’s what one tribute to the 15-year-old reads at the Pasquotank County High School Facebook page.
The school held an hour-long service in the school parking lot Friday evening to remember the former student-athlete. Residents, students and staff attended the service, which was broadcast live on Facebook and YouTube. Residents could leave a video message or a card for the family.
Eason was remembered for his good nature, smile and his sense of humor.
“Joyful. Joking. Happy,” is how one woman described him. “He is already missed. That’s for sure.”
The school parking lot was lined with pinwheels, which included sympathy notes from residents attached. The pinwheels were collected and later presented to Eason’s parents.
Two large signs posted at the entrance to the school read “In our hearts, Troyvon” and “We love you #62,” a reference to his football jersey number. In December 2019, while Eason was a freshman at Pasquotank High, he was named to the school’s A/B Honor Roll for that fall semester.
Earlier Friday, Pasquotank High classmates were asked to write one word that best described Eason. Several examples described him as friendly, caring, loving, fearless, energetic, understanding, sweet and confident.
Residents also posted dozens of sympathy notes to the Facebook broadcast.
“You will be missed, Lil’ Cuzzin! You and your smile will never be forgotten,” one person wrote.
“Praying for the family. I will truly miss those hugs and laughs,” another post read. “Such a genuine young man.”
“Prayers and peace for Troyvon’s family and friends,” one woman wrote.
The school announced Eason’s death last Wednesday.
“This week we lost one of our Panthers, Troyvon Eason,” the school said on Facebook. “We love you and will miss you tremendously.”
Eason was fatally injured Monday, March 1, in a shooting outside Morgan Pointe Apartments.
Elizabeth City police said in a news release that officers responded to a report of a gunshot at the apartment complex at 8:07 p.m. When officers arrived, they found a juvenile who was not responsive in the driver’s seat of a vehicle in the parking lot of the apartment complex.
Two people discovered at the scene were held for questioning, police said, but as of last Tuesday no charges had been filed. Police are still investigating.
Upon the news of Eason’s death, residents replied with words of strength and encouragement.
“My thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends,” one resident wrote. “He was such as sweet and fun young man. Fully of personality.”
“My heart breaks for this baby’s family,” another post read. “Rest easy, sweetie.”
Friday’s broadcast was recorded and is still available for viewing at facebook.com/PasquotankCountyHighSchool.