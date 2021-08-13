Mayor Bettie Parker said in a video released on the city’s website this week that the city is in the midst of a COVID-19 pandemic among the unvaccinated.
Parker and Albemarle Regional Health Services Director Battle Betts appeared in the 11-minute video encouraging citizens to get vaccinated against the deadly virus.
Betts said only 50 percent of the people eligible for the vaccine in the eight-county ARHS region are fully vaccinated.
“There was a period of time this year in which it appeared that we were defeating the virus because of the vaccines that were made available was combating the virus,” Parker said. “Unfortunately, not enough of us took advantage of being vaccinated.’’
Betts said the Delta variant of COVID has “created more complications” in the fight against the virus as it continues to mutate.
Over 95 percent of the hospitalizations and active COVID cases in ARHS’ eight-county region are among unvaccinated people suffering from the Delta variant.
“We are seeing it every single day in the communities that we serve,” Betts said. “They are unvaccinated individuals.”
Being vaccinated not only protects a person from the virus but also can stem mutation of COVID variants like Delta, Betts added.
“The more the virus continues to mutate it could potentially mutate beyond what the vaccines are capable of protecting us from,” Betts said.
Betts said fewer than 1 percent of the COVID cases in the state are among vaccinated persons. A so-called “breakthrough” infection in a vaccinated person is very rare and those that do become infected almost always have very mild symptoms.
“If you have not been vaccinated, please get vaccinated,” Betts said in the video. “It protects yourself, it protects others, the ones that you love. Collectively, it will help us emerge from this pandemic sooner rather than later.”
Betts said to defeat the virus the country needs to get to what is known as “herd immunity” where at least 70 percent of the population is fully vaccinated.
Herd immunity occurs when a large portion of a community becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely
“Until we get to herd immunity, we will continue to be vulnerable,” Betts said.
According to the Centers for Disease Control’s COVID Data Tracker, only 39.7% of all Pasquotank residents were fully vaccinated as of Thursday.
The video of Parker and Betts’ message on COVID-19 can be viewed at https://youtu.be/EOk10tk4JAU