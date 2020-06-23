A split Elizabeth City City Council approved an almost $70 million fiscal-year budget Monday night that includes $250-a-month raises for city councilors and the mayor.
Mayor Bettie Parker broke a 4-4 tie, voting in favor of approving the budget that includes the raises, a 50-percent increase in sewer rates and a 2-percent increase in water rates. The water and sewer increases will be used to make improvements in the two systems.
“We have already gone through the budget and we have around a $70 million budget which covers an array of things,” Parker said, explaining her vote to approve the budget that takes effect July 1. “We will approve this budget because there are just too many other things for us not to carry it forward.”
Voting for the budget with Parker were Councilors Gabriel Adkins, Darius Horton, Michael Brooks and Johnnie Walton, each of whom supported a raise for councilors and the mayor in previous votes.
Councilors Billy Caudle, Jeannie Young, Chris Ruffieux and Kem Spence, each of whom opposed the raises in previous council votes, voted against next year’s document because it included the raises.
Earlier this month, Parker broke a similar 4-4 tie in favor of adding the raises to the budget, saying that giving council a $250-a-month raise was a compromise from an original proposal council approved on a 4-2 vote in April that gave council and the mayor $500-a- month raises. Another 4-2 vote in May removed the $500-a-month raises from the budget before the vote earlier this month.
The budget approved Monday does not include a property tax increase. The budget also leaves unchanged electric rates and solid waste and stormwater fees.
There are no raises or a cost-of-living-adjustment in the budget for city employees. But Parker said City Council will “re-evaluate” revenues in January to see if giving a pay raise to city employees is feasible.
The raises for the mayor and eight city councilors will cost city taxpayers $29,000 next year.
City Council held a public hearing on the budget before the vote. Only two city residents submitted comments on the budget: one expressing opposition to the council raises; the other expressing concern about the spending plan’s lack of grant funding for Arts of the Albemarle and other local nonprofits.
Four city residents submitted comments that were read during the public comment period before Monday’s meeting. Two of those residents voiced opposition to the raises.
After the vote on the budget, Horton noted the relative lack of opposition to the raises even though the public hearing had been advertised and the raises had been debated for months.
Horton also said that he and other councilor’s have been re-elected “time-and-time again” because the citizens they represent trust their judgment.
“After all the rumors, the talk and the different things that were said on social media, in the newspaper, we only had two persons come tonight to voice their concerns with moving forward with the budget that had been put out there with the raise in there,” Horton said. “It tells me the constituents I represent don’t have a problem with it. If they did so, they trusted the judgment of their councilors.”
Ruffieux said it was “ludicrous” that City Council would give itself a raise as the city faces economic hardships because of the coronavirus pandemic.
“I want to go on record to say that I am completely against it,” Ruffieux said. “I’m embarrassed by this council.”
Ruffieux also said the raise issue could hinder the city’s search for a new city manager. Current City manager Rich Olson recently announced his resignation to become the town administrator of Argyle, Texas.
“I’m worried what it is going to mean for our city moving forward, especially as we try and recruit a new city manager,” Ruffieux said.
Council also discussed what impact the raises would have on the city’s request to Attorney General Josh Stein for a waiver from Gov. Roy Cooper’s executive order halting utility disconnections during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The city requested a waiver from Stein to Cooper’s May 31 executive order extending the statewide moratorium on utility cutoffs until July 29, claiming it needs to resume utility disconnections and charging late fees in order to get more customers who ordinarily would pay their bills to start doing so again. Without the waiver, city officials say City Council will be forced to raise electric rates to prevent the city electric fund from becoming insolvent.
In response to the city’s application for a waiver, the attorney general’s office wrote the office “needs to understand why the city believes that these pay raises are consistent with Elizabeth City’s claim of financial hardship.”
In her letter to the Attorney General’s office sent Monday that addressed several concerns raised in the city’s waiver application, including council raises, Parker stated that the issue of giving council more compensation was first discussed before the pandemic hit.
Parker also told City Council Monday night that the city’s potential financial woes are mainly in the electric fund, and not the general fund, which is the fund where money for the raises comes from.
“The electric fund is an enterprise (fund), and the way it is sustained is through the customers, and it is not connected to the raise,’’ Parker said. “How it would flow over to the discussion of the raise for council was a little perplexing.”
After the vote on the raises, Parker stated that she planned to redirect her $250-a-month raise back to the city’s budgeted fund that helps combat homelessness in Elizabeth City.
Walton said that he would make a $1,000 contribution from his raise — councilors will be paid $3,000 more annually — to Elizabeth City State University in October.