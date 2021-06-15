Mayor Bettie Parker cast a tie-splitting vote Monday in favor a city spending plan for next year that includes a 5-cent property tax rate hike to help fund pay raises for city employees.
Councilors Gabriel Adkins, Johnny Walton, Darius Horton and Kem Spence joined Parker in voting for the $69.3 million budget plan that also raises the average monthly water and sewer bill by almost $10 a month. City officials have said the extra revenue is part of a plan to start funding needed improvements in the two systems.
Voting against the budget plan that includes those increases were Councilors Jeannie Young, Chris Ruffieux, Billy Caudle and Michael Brooks.
The budget plan will now be presented at a public hearing on June 28. City Council has to approve a budget for the 2021-22 fiscal year before July 1.
Parker, who broke a 4-4 tie, said she would have supported a 7-cent increase in the property tax rate to give city employees a bigger raise. She voted for the lower increase, she said, because it was a compromise.
“I would love the 7-cents (increase) but I will go for the 5 cents,” Parker said after breaking the tie.
Council can still make changes to the budget at the public hearing. A 5-cent increase will raise the city's property tax from 65.5 cents per $100 of valuation to 70.5 cents and raise almost $560,000 in additional revenue.
A big part of that increased revenue — $363,048 — will go toward raises for almost all city employees. That is an overall increase of 3 percent in money paid to city employees.
A 7-percent property tax hike would have hiked city salaries by 5 percent overall, or almost $590,000.
Council recently received the results of a pay study that showed city salaries were not competitive with those in local government in surrounding towns and counties.
City Manager Montre Freeman first proposed a budget with a 10-cent property tax rate increase. He pared that increase back after a majority of council instructed him at their last meeting to return with a budget based on a 5-cent rate hike.
“The 5-percent COLA (cost-of-living-adjustment) puts us in a better position to stop the rapid exodus of employees,” Freeman explained to council before council decided on a 3-percent COLA. “It also allows us to keep some of the ones we have.’’
The budget also adds a new position in human resources and a second in information technology that will cost a total of $106,000. The budget also allocates $50,000 toward a city homeless shelter and $50,000 to help the Boys & Girls Club.
The budget also includes money to finance a new $946,464 fire ladder truck and five new patrol vehicles for the police department.
“The things we are being presented are definitely things that we need,” Adkins said. “If we cut those things, it doesn’t put us in a good spot.”
But Young said now is not the time to raise taxes as the city begins to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I know what effect the sting of COVID has had on property owners and business owners,” Young said. “It (COVID) has had a tremendous drain on just an average family. People are still struggling.’’
A 5-cent property tax rate increase would raise the tax bill by $50 on property valued at $100,000 and by $150 on property valued at $300,000.
Freeman told City Council that at least $7 million is needed to make sewer improvements and he is recommending that the city use federal COVID relief funds and debt financing to make those fixes.
The city will receive around $5.1 million in COVID relief funds over the next two years. The city has budgeted money for an engineering report to identify the fixes needed.
“It is our goal to address wastewater capacity in its totality,” Freeman said. “The first phase will be to issue debt and the second phase, depending on what the engineering firm tells us, is to go forward with a plan to eradicate the issues that we have.’’