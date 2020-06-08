Elizabeth City Mayor Bettie Parker and the eight members of City Council will each get $3,000 raises next fiscal year.
Parker broke a 4-4 council vote Monday in favor of adding the $250-a-month raises back into next fiscal budget.
Councilors Gabriel Adkins, Darius Horton, Johnnie Walton and Michael Brooks joined Parker in voting for the raises.
Council members Billy Caudle, Jeannie Young, Chris Ruffieux and Kem Spence voted against the raises.
At the direction of City Council in April, City Manager Rich Olson added a $500-a-month raise for council and the mayor into his proposed budget. But on May 4, City Council removed the raises from the budget on a 4-2 vote.
The raise adds $29,000 to the city’s 2020-21 budget. Council directed Olson to find the money to fund the raises and balance the budget before a public hearing is held on June 22.