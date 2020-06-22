A split Elizabeth City City Council approved an almost $70 million fiscal-year budget Monday night that includes $250-a-month raises for city councilors and the mayor.
Mayor Bettie Parker broke a 4-4 tie, voting in favor of approving the budget that includes the raises and increases sewer rates by 50 percent and water rates by 2 percent.
“We have already gone through the budget and we have around a $70 million budget which covers an array of things,” Parker said, explaining her vote to approve the budget that takes effect July 1. “We will approve this budget because there are just too many other things for us not to carry it forward.”
Voting for the budget with Parker were Councilors Gabriel Adkins, Darius Horton, Michael Brooks and Johnnie Walton, each of whom supported a raise for councilors and the mayor in previous votes.
Councilors Billy Caudle, Jeannie Young, Chris Ruffieux and Kem Spence, each of whom opposed the raises in previous council votes, voted against next year's document because it included the raises.
Earlier this month, Parker broke a similar 4-4 tie in favor of adding the raises to the budget, saying that giving council a $250-a-month raise was a compromise from an original proposal council approved on a 4-2 vote in April that gave council and the mayor $500-a-month raises. Another 4-2 vote in May removed the $500-a-month raises from the budget.
The budget approved Monday does not include a property tax increase. The budget also leaves unchanged electric rates and solid waste and stormwater fees unchanged.
The raises for the mayor and eight city councilors will cost city taxpayers $29,000 next year.