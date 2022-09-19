Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Public Schools Superintendent Keith Parker said Monday that ECPPS — despite being tagged as one of 29 low-performing districts in the state — has two schools that showed exemplary growth in student achievement last school year.
Sheep-Harney Elementary School and Elizabeth City Middle School both exceeded expected growth on state standards, and among schools in the region Elizabeth City Middle School scored a growth index second only to Gates County Early College.
“We have a lot to be proud of in our public schools just as we have a lot that we need to work on,” Parker said in a presentation to the Elizabeth City Rotary Club.
Club member Emmett Murphy said he has lived in Elizabeth City seven years, and Parker is the fourth superintendent ECPPS has had during that time — even though all have said they were committed to serving long term.
He asked Parker what he or the Rotary Club could do to help him have a longer tenure as superintendent.
Parker said he would not have taken the position as ECPPS superintendent if he were not committed to improving student achievement and serving long enough to getting it done.
In his introductory remarks Monday, Parker said the number one question he has heard since coming to Elizabeth City has been: “How long are you staying?”
“’I’m here for the work and I here for a long-term commitment,” Parker said.
Murphy also asked Parker whether Critical Race Theory is taught in ECPPS. CRT is, according to several online sites, a theory that all U.S. social institutions, including the educational, criminal justice and healthcare systems, are embedded with racism that affects how laws, regulations and rules are applied, leading to different outcomes for people according to race.
Parker replied that CRT is not part of the state’s standard course of study and that the state curriculum is what ECPPS teaches.
Parker said the schools want to teach students how to think analytically and how to evaluate sources of information to determine what is factual. Students are encouraged to base their opinions on factual information, he said.
Club member Phil Hornthal asked Parker whether he thinks the state’s letter grade system is unfair. Hornthal said it appears disparities are always there based on the socioeconomic factors affecting school districts, and he added he has been told that a “C” school in Elizabeth City is actually comparable to an “A” school in Raleigh when it comes to what is taking place at the school.
Parker said it was a good question. He said the N.C. Department of Public Instruction has formed a committee that is looking at revisions to the school grading system.
Parker said he believes where a student lives should not affect the education that they receive.
“I believe our kids can do everything that other students can do in the state,” he said. “That’s what drives me and that’s what motivated me to apply to be your superintendent in the Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Public Schools.”
Every child needs to have a great teacher every year, Parker said. One of the responsibilities of the school district is ensuring that all teachers have the support and professional development that they need. That is especially critical for new teachers, he said.
In his introductory remarks, Parker said he has been touched by how much the public schools here mean to the community.
Parker said his parents and the public school teachers he had growing up in Johnston County cared about him and always pushed him to do better. His teachers told him “good” wasn’t good enough, he said.
“I decided to give back and become a teacher,” he said.
Parker reiterated that he has committed to the community that ECPPS will not remain a low-performing district.
He also touched on ECPPS’ continuing need for bus drivers. Six routes have been added since school started but the district still needs 10-15 bus drivers.
Club member Mike Goodman asked about the teacher shortage and how it affects ECPPS.
Parker said ECPPS is not is as severe shortage as some other districts in the state and country. He said a couple of weeks ago there were 12 teaching vacancies across all the schools in the district, and the situation is much better than last year.