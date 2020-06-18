Elizabeth City is looking for a new city manager for the first time in almost two decades but City Council must first find an interim city manager, Mayor Bettie Parker says.
City Manager Rich Olson announced Tuesday that he is resigning on Aug. 22 to become the town administrator in Argyle, Texas. Argyle is the fifth wealthiest zip code in the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex and has a population of around 4,200 people.
Parker said Wednesday that the city will conduct a nationwide search for Olson’s successor but that the immediate task is hiring an interim city manager to see the city through a time of “crisis” because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“That will be a pressing matter, and that will be one of the first things we will do,” Parker said.
Assistant City Manager Angela Judge is a likely candidate to serve as interim manager. Judge could not be reached for this story.
Councilor Chris Ruffieux suggested Wednesday council could bring in an interim city manager with extensive experience. Besides managing the city’s operations until a permanent replacement for Olson is named, the interim manager could help City Council plot a future strategic plan, he said.
Some municipalities bring in a retired city executive while searching for a full-time replacement. Argyle, the town where Olson is headed, did that when it named a retired city manager from another part of Texas to serve as interim town administrator before it hired Olson.
“That will give us a chance to take a fresh look at things,” Ruffieux said.
Parker said she wasn’t surprised by Olson’s resignation, adding that she saw indications of an impending move. In his memo to Parker and City Council announcing his resignation, Olson said moving to Texas would allow him to be closer to his family.
“I know he had been talking about getting closer to his family and he had made several trips to Texas,” Parker said. “His granddaughter is the light of his life and he wanted to get closer to her. We knew about him wanting to get closer to his family.”
Parker said she would like the next city manager to have the “energy as well as the knowledge” to lead the city.
“Rich did an excellent job and I was able to work closely with him,” Parker said. “(Olson) is a go-getter and he was always on the job. If we could get someone that would keep the continuity going here, that would be a blessing to me.”
Parker emphasized that the search for a new manager will be determined by the full City Council. However, her personal preference would be that the city hire an outside executive search firm to find Olson’s successor.
“I think that would be prudent way to go,” Parker said of hiring a firm. “But the council will have to weigh in on that.’’
Fourth Ward Councilor Darius Horton said City Council needs to take the time necessary to find the best candidate possible for the city manager’s position because Elizabeth City is at a “critical” juncture.
“We need to make sure we find a good fit for the city. We have a lot of sewer problems, we need to attract industry, especially with what is going to be going on with Highway 17,” he said, referring to the future Interstate 87. “We have to have a city manager that is knowledgeable about infrastructure in the area of development. Those are some of the characteristics that I will look for.”
Olson, who will be Argyle’s third town administrator in the past three years, was the Texas town’s top choice of the 45 candidates who applied for the job. The previous town administrator earned an annual salary of $133,000. Olson would have earned $197,000, including benefits, next fiscal year if he had stayed manager in Elizabeth City.
Olson said Wednesday he was contacted by a “head-hunter” about the Argyle job in early May.
“I am recruited three to four times a month for jobs,” he said.
One of Olson’s two sons, Luke, and his family live 10 minutes from Argyle. Luke Olson is city administrator in Parker, Texas.
“With the close proximity to my son and his family, my wife and I decided to apply for it,” Olson said.
Argyle is facing several “growth challenges” and that is something that Olson said also attracted him to the position.
“They have a major highway project that is scheduled to start in the near future and they have a lot of utility relocations associated with that project,” he said.
Olson said he was interviewed for the job a month after being contacted about it and confirmed as the new administrator earlier this week.
While not officially stepping down for almost two months, Olson has accumulated 600 hours of accrued vacation time. He told City Council in his resignation memo that he intends to use some of that time before he leaves for Texas.
Former Elizabeth City Mayor Joe Peel, who served from 2011-17, said Wednesday that city taxpayers will miss Olson’s leadership. Peel estimated that Olson procured around $70 million in grant funding for a city that is “not easy to manage.”
“Rich is a tremendous grant writer and is well respected across the state, which made it easier for us to get grants,” Peel said. “They knew if we got a grant they knew that it would be spent correctly. Rich hired a lot of good people and it takes a lot of good people to run this city. This is a complicated city with the electrical department and all the water and sewer issues that we have. He is going to be sorely missed and taxpayers are going to have to spend more of their money to fix all of this stuff.”
Peel feels Elizabeth City may have trouble attracting qualified city manager candidates because of dissension among council members.
“I think the city will have a hard time attracting a top-notch candidate because of city council,” Peel said. “Good people don’t have to work with bad councils.”
Elizabeth City-Pasquotank County Economic Development Commission Director Christian Lockamy said Olson worked hard to attract new jobs to the city.
“Rich was instrumental in the process of bringing me here and he has done a great job for the community,” Lockamy said.
Olson will depart Elizabeth City 17 years to the day after agreeing to become city manager.