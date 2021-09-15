Mayor Bettie Parker says she also didn't know that Elizabeth City's city manager used $5,546 in city funds to pay for a homeless city employee's 2½-month stay at a local hotel.
However, Parker also says she wasn't "overly concerned" when she found about the city's expenditure for public works employee Troy Selsey’s 78-night stay at the Quality Inn because she "knew that there was a limited amount (of city money) already available to help him."
Parker was referring to the funds she's been donating to the city since July 2020 to be used to help the homeless. Parker announced she would begin donating $250 a month to a homeless fund after she broke a tie vote in June 2020 to approve a city budget that included $250-a-month raises for all eight city councilors and the mayor. Parker estimates there's about $3,000 in that fund.
Parker said in an email late Friday that she spoke with Selsey after he disclosed to city officials at a June 23 meeting they held with city employees that "he was homeless and was sleeping out of his van." She said she and the city councilors who attended the meeting — Gabriel Adkins, Kem Spence and Jeannie Young — were "shocked" by what Selsey told them.
Parker said Young spoke to Selsey and "indicated to him that he should be receiving some help and to see her at the end of the meeting."
"I only know that Councilwoman Young did connect with the homeless employee after the meeting. As to what transpired, I do not know," Parker said.
Parker suggested that she, too, had spoken with Selsey after the meeting and "indicated to him there should be some funds to help him" because of her monthly donation to a city homeless fund.
But neither Parker nor Young, nor any other councilor contacted last week, said they knew that the city would go on to pay for Selsey to stay at the Quality Inn for 78 nights — from the night of the meeting, June 23, until Sept. 8, when he checked out of the hotel after acting City Manager Eddie Buffaloe ordered the city to stop paying for his hotel stay.
Buffaloe advised Parker and city councilors in a memo on Thursday that City Manager Montre Freeman authorized the expenditure of the $5,546 in city funds for Selsey's hotel stay and that he charged the expense to an account set aside in the city budget for a homeless shelter. Buffaloe was named acting city manager last month after council placed Freeman on administrative leave with pay for reasons they have not disclosed.
In the memo, Buffaloe noted the roughly $3,750 now in Parker's "homeless shelter donation" fund don't go into the homeless shelter account that was used to pay for Selsey's motel room. However, the funds donated by Parker “could be used toward expenses by way of budget amendment in the future should Council elect to use it as such,” he said.
Parker described herself in the email as a "die-hard advocate for the homeless." She said that while she knew there were city funds to help Selsey, she hoped that "other avenues ... were explored in order for him to leave the hotel as quickly as possible."
In his memo to Parker and councilors, Buffaloe said city officials arranged for Selsey to contact River City Community Development Corp., which works with homeless people in the region, for help with “long-term arrangements. Buffaloe said Selsey did meet with River City CDC officials but he didn’t know what happened afterward.
Young said it was her understanding as well that Selsey was supposed to meet with River City CDC officials to discuss a long-term housing solution. Young said she asked Freeman and other city officials at the June 23 meeting that "if it was appropriate," the city should use its former homeless voucher program to pay for Selsey's lodging for several nights. She said she was never told Selsey's long-term lodging at a motel would apparently become the city's solution to his homelessness.
"I had no knowledge they were going to leave him there for two months on the city’s tab," she said.
Selsey's current housing status is unknown. A River City CDC official was checking Tuesday to determine if the agency had ever provided him with any assistance.
City officials said Selsey was hired by the city on Oct. 8, 2019, and his current salary is $31,604.
Parker said it "probably would have been prudent" for Freeman to "advise the Council about the city paying for the hotel room" for Selsey. But she noted there are "instances where the (city) administration may dispense funds without consulting the Council."
Several officials have noted that the $5,552.29 expense Freeman charged to the homeless account exceeded what city managers in Elizabeth City traditionally have been authorized to spend without council’s approval. Under the city's charter, the city manager is authorized to settle claims for personal injuries or damages to property if the amount of the claim isn't more than $5,000 and doesn't exceed the actual loss sustained. The same $5,000 limit on the city manager's spending authority applies to the "taking of small portions of private property that are needed for the rounding of corners at intersections of streets."
Asked about the city's traditional practice of limiting the manager's spending authority without council approval to $5,000, Parker indicated she wasn't familiar with the limit.
"As to what the manager 'traditionally' has been allowed to spend without council authority, I would have to research this," Parker said. "So, at this time I cannot give you an accurate answer to this question."