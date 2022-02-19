Mayor Bettie Parker announced Saturday morning that Hockmeyer Equipment Corp. will break ground on a long-awaited $6 million expansion project to its Weeksville Road facility in about four months.
Parker said company CEO Herman Hockmeyer called her Friday with the news. Parker said Hockmeyer told her that he had just “inked” the papers to move the 35,000-foot expansion project forward.
“(Hockmeyer) told me I was the first person he thought of to call,” Parker said Saturday. “(Hockmeyer) said he wanted me to be the first person to know.”
Parker noted that Hockmeyer has had a manufacturing presence in the city for almost 40 years and said that the company president's announcement is “super-great news for Elizabeth City.”
“With this expansion, this tells me that they are here to stay,” Parker said. “(Herman Hockmeyer) told me this is kind of a 'thank you' to the people of Elizabeth City.”
Hockmeyer, a longtime local manufacturer of state-of-the-art process equipment, announced in the summer of 2019 that the company planned to invest more than $6 million in an expansion that would add 35,000 feet of manufacturing space to its existing 47,000-square-foot facility.
The company said at the time the expansion would create 90 good-paying jobs. Those jobs would include information technology and human resource positions to more skilled positions like water jet operators, electrical assemblers, welders and machinists.
Parker said Herman Hockmeyer did not say how many jobs would be created when they talked Friday.
“But (Hockmeyer) did say that they would hire locally,” Parker said. “This means new jobs locally. They are going to spend money locally for expansion.”
When Hockmeyer announced its expansion three years ago the company was set to receive more than $1 million in state and local incentives for the project. But several months later, Hockmeyer informed local officials that it intended to forgo the incentives.
Those incentives included two state grants totaling $800,000 for the proposed expansion with the city matching those grants with $125,000.
The city and Pasquotank County also agreed to give the company a Business Investment Program grant that would have rebated 50 percent of the property tax it paid to the city and county over a five-year period.
“Hockmeyer is not using any state money, they are not using any money from Elizabeth City,” Parker said Saturday.
Pasquotank Board of Commissioners Chairman Lloyd Griffin called news of the expansion Saturday “great for the county.” Griffin is also chairman of the Elizabeth City-Pasquotank County Economic Development Commission.
“Any announcement is always great news,” Griffin said. “Whether it is one job or 90 jobs it is economic development. It’s also a company that is not leaving the area but expanding in the area.”
Griffin said he believes Hockmeyer’s expansion will help future economic development in Pasquotank. He said the expansion will also give people that live in county but work in Virginia an opportunity to work closer to home.
“This will give other companies the opportunity to see what Hockmeyer is doing in Pasquotank County and Elizabeth City,” Griffin said. “TCOM is expanding with the contracts that they have received. You also have the stability of the Coast Guard, the new (Sentara) hospital that is coming and all the residential growth. That shows stability in the community.”
Griffin also said that the College of The Albemarle could benefit from the Hockmeyer expansion.
“The community college may have an opportunity to do some more expanded training programs,” Griffin said.