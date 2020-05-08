Mayor Bettie J. Parker is hoping City Council can reach a compromise on a proposal to raise the annual pay of council members and the mayor.
Parker made her comments Tuesday during a 15-minute statewide radio interview on WUNC’s “The State of Things” program. She also discussed recent economic growth in the city, the city and Pasquotank County’s new senior center and her own decision to get into politics after retiring as a school teacher.
The proposed $500-a-month raises are included in the city’s 2020-21 fiscal year budget that council is currently debating. An increase of that amount would bump council pay from $8,274 annually to $14,274 a year — a 73-percent increase — while the salary for the mayor would rise from $9,656 to $15,656 annually — a 62-percent increase.
“State of Things” host Frank Stasio told Parker that the proposed raises seemed like a “very large” increase.
“The councilors, I’m hoping that they will come to some type of compromise or even just simply go with what is for right now,” Parker told Stasio.
If council approves the $500-a-month raise it would make Elizabeth City City Council the highest paid city or town governing board among 14 cities that are comparable in size and that also own and operate their own water, sewer and electric utilities. City Manager Rich Olson previously provided council a list of comparable cities that shows the average annual pay in those cities for council members and the mayor is $6,153 and $9,181, respectively.
Council appears to be evenly split 4-4 on the pay raises. Parker told Stasio that she may have to break a potential tie but did not reveal her position on the issue. The mayor only casts a vote at council meetings when the council’s eight members are deadlocked, 4-4.
“I do not get a vote or a say on an issue unless there is a tie,” Parker said. “It is still relatively fluid, so I may have to break a tie. So, I don’t talk on it very much.”
At its March 23 meeting, council voted 4-2 to instruct Olson to include the raises in his proposed budget for next year. Councilors Johnnie Walton, Michael Brooks, Darius Horton and Gabriel Adkins voted to include the raises in the budget. Councilors Billy Caudle and Jeannie Young voted no while council members Chris Ruffieux and Kem Spence missed the vote. Spence and Ruffieux have both stated they oppose the raises, however.
During the radio interview, Parker also lauded the city’s efforts to attract more jobs to Elizabeth City. Last year, Hockmeyer Equipment Corp. and Telephonics Corp. both announced major expansions. Hockmeyer is planning to add 90 new jobs while Telephonics is adding 75.
Parker said the city will continue aggressive efforts to attract more jobs in an effort to keep younger residents from leaving in search of work.
“We are still not up to par as far as I am concerned,” Parker said. “We are trying to bring in new businesses. If the young folks leave, then your town dies.”
Parker also touted the city’s partnership with Pasquotank County in opening the new Senior Center downtown.
“It has state-of-the-art equipment in it and is located where they can overlook the Pasquotank River,” Parker said. “The seniors are very pleased.”