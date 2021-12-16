Elizabeth City Mayor Bettie Parker was honored Wednesday at event in New York City that also included remarks by first lady Jill Biden.
Parker was one of 50 women honored by Forbes magazine as it presented its inaugural “Know Your Value’s 50 Over 50” list. The list features 50 women over the age of 50 who have achieved significant success later in life, often by overcoming formidable odds or barriers.
The event was broadcast on MSNBC and Biden congratulated the 50 women and their guests. The event was scheduled Nov. 5 but was moved to this week so that Biden could attend the funeral of Gen. Colin Powell.
Vice-President Kamala Harris and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi are also on the “50 Over 50” list and were scheduled to attend Wednesday’s event. Neither was able to attend, however.
About 10,000 women were nominated to be on the Forbes Know Your Value 50 Over 50 List, which honors women from every industry sector around the globe.
MSNBC anchor Mika Brzezinski sent Parker an email in October notifying her that she would be honored by being named to the list.
Parker, 72, responded that she would be honored to attend Wednesday’s event, saying “so many exciting things have happened in my life” since turning 65.
“The recognition that you have afforded me through your reporting has played an integral part in validating that all of the struggles that I have experienced before finally arriving to the position in which I’m in today were never in vain,” Parker wrote. “The purpose of the struggles was to simply prepare me to be strong and encouraged me as I faced obstacles in my golden years while continuing on my journey to serve the people in my small southern town.”
Parker said in an email Thursday that she was traveling around New York City with family and would comment on Wednesday’s event when she returns this weekend.
MSNBC reported that Biden’s call for action to the honorees included fighting for workplace and educational initiatives, whether by promoting diversity, offering scholarships or by supporting expansive childcare.
Biden also said the 50 women should encourage younger women to become involved in public service.
“I know I always say that I’m not political, but I have to say this: We have to teach younger women how important it is to be involved in public service because we have to get more women elected to Congress,” Biden said. “We have to get more women elected to Congress. We need more women on the Supreme Court.”
The first lady continued, “You cannot take it for granted that things are going to change. You have to continue to work as hard as you can. You’re already doing a lot, but my God, it’s so worthwhile when you look where we’re going for our girls, our granddaughters, our sons and grandsons.”
Forbes’ profile of Parker notes that when she was born in 1948, “Jim Crow ruled the land,” and she wasn’t allowed to use most services in Elizabeth City, including the city swimming pool.
The profile goes on to note that Parker completed a 33-year career as a math teacher in the Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Public Schools and then ran successfully for mayor in 2017, becoming the first woman ever elected to the post. She was re-elected in 2019, running unopposed.
The profile doesn’t mention that Parker also served a four-year term as a Pasquotank County commissioner, becoming the first African-American to win a seat on the county board after running countywide.
The only other North Carolina resident named to Forbes’ “50 Over 50” list was Melisse Shaban, a 60-year-old Raleigh-based businesswoman who founded Virtue Labs.
Other women honored Wednesday included:
• Madeline Bell, president & CEO, Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia.
• Marian Croak, vice president of Engineering, Google.
• Kimberly Godwin, president, ABC News.
• Kathrin Jansen, senior vice president, head of vaccine research and development, Pfizer.
• Patricia Marroquin Norby, Native American art curator, Metropolitan Museum of Art.
• Jonelle Procope, president & CEO, Apollo Theater.
• Sylvia Rhone, chairwoman & CEO, Epic Records.