Mayor Bettie Parker won her first term by a large percentage of the vote. In her second election, she ran unopposed. It’s unknown what a third election would bring, but if her first two terms are any indication, she probably would win.
Her decision not to seek a third term was driven by her putting family first. She felt she needed to have a sharper focus on her husband of 50 years. He is a disabled Marines Corps veteran who served his country well and now he needs to be served well.
It seems to be in Mayor Parker’s character to serve others. She serves her church as a deacon. She decided to serve others with her pay raise by arranging to have it go toward helping the homeless next month.
The 2019-20 city budget was passed without raising taxes, and utility lineman all received raises. City workers received a raise this year as well. She also heard the voices of senior citizens and led, along with the Pasquotank commissioners, the effort to acquire The Daily Advance building for a new senior citizens center.
Mayor Parker also participated in a walk from Museum of the Albemarle to where the questionable shooting of Andrew Brown Jr. occurred. She talked with a member of Brown’s family who she attended school with. She and the family member were raised in the same Weeksville neighborhood; she hasn’t forgotten where she came from.
Mayor Parker ordered states of emergency and curfews during times of unrest to get ahead of potential troubles to benefit her city. Behind-the-scenes information was key in her decisions. She also appeared on national TV to make it clear that city law enforcement was not involved in Brown’s fatal shooting by Pasquotank sheriff’s deputies and not the cause of the citywide protests.
Some thought her actions were too costly, but results speak volumes: Elizabeth City came through the Brown episode well. Is there a price tag on exercising caution to preserve people and property?
The Bible says there is a time for everything. If Mayor Parker didn’t know it before, she knows now that it’s time to turn the page and see what else God has in store for her. I personally want to thank Mayor Parker for her service.
OLIVER JONES
Elizabeth City