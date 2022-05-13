Keith Parker says he plans to make the same commitment as superintendent of schools that he made when he became a teacher — to make a difference in the world by having a positive influence on students.
Parker, who is slated to become superintendent of Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Public Schools on July 1, comes here from the Dare County Schools, where he was named assistant superintendent on March 8 and previously served as a director of digital communication and secondary instruction.
Parker was appointed to the ECPPS post by the Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Board of Education on a 4-3 vote at a special meeting April 27.
In his first interview with The Daily Advance, Parker said Thursday he was inspired to become a teacher by some of the teachers he had and how much they had influenced his life.
“I wanted to give back and I wanted to make a difference in the world,” Parker said. “I wouldn’t be where I am without a public school teacher who cared about me and pushed me to be better. Public schools provide these opportunities for our kids.”
Being a teacher is a hard job, but you know that you’re making a difference, he said. Parker said he has a friend who’s a teacher who likes to say teachers save lives every day.
Parker said it’s the responsibility of the superintendent to make sure that every kid in the district has a great experience. And it’s the principal’s job, he said, to ensure each child has a great teacher all day long.
Parker said he understands that people in the community want consistency in leadership and want someone who will stay in the job as superintendent. Neither of ECPPS’ last two superintendents stayed with the district longer than three years.
“I hear that loud and clear,” Parker said, referring to the calls for longer-term, consistent leadership. “That’s something that I thought very long and hard about before I sought this position. I wouldn’t have applied if I wasn’t in a place to make that commitment.”
Public input during the ECPPS Board of Education’s search for a new superintendent expressed support for having a schools chief who would commit to staying with the district and being focused on the work here.
Commitment and consistency are very important, Parker said.
“I take that seriously,” Parker said of the need for consistency and longevity in the superintendent role. “I take this job seriously.”
Noting that he grew up in the Johnston County community of Four Oaks and has lifelong ties to eastern North Carolina, Parker said schools in eastern North Carolina can be as good as or better than schools anywhere in the state or nation.
“We’ve really got to advocate for eastern North Carolina,” Parker said. “We’ve got to work together to give (students) those opportunities.”
Parker said he is excited to come to the community and looks forward to taking on the role of superintendent of schools here.
“I can tell that our community cares greatly about our public schools,” Parker said.
ECPPS reviewed applications for the superintendent’s job from 30 candidates from 11 different states and territories before selecting Parker to lead the district. Local school officials cited Parker’s “experience, leadership and dedication to students” in support of the decision to hire him as superintendent.
Parker’s 13 years of experience in education include being named 2014 N.C. Social Studies Teacher of the Year while serving as a high school teacher in the Edgecombe County Public Schools.